Today In Metal History 🤘 October 6th, 2023🤘 EDDIE VAN HALEN, METAL CHURCH, REO SPEEDWAGON, MY DYING BRIDE, SEPULTURA, KISS, SANCTUARY

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Edward “Eddy” Lodewijk Van Halen (VAN HALEN): January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020 (aged 65)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Kevin Cronin (REO SPEEDWAGON) - October 6th, 1951





Happy 65th

Robert Sarzo (OPERATION: MINDCRIME, HURRICANE) - October 6th, 1958

Happy 57th

Tommy Stinson (GUNS N' ROSES, THE REPLACEMENTS) - October 6th, 1966

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

GENESIS’ Foxtrot - October 6th, 1972

Happy 37th

METAL CHURCH’s The Dark - October 6th, 1986



Happy 25th

MY DYING BRIDE’s 34.788%... Complete - October 6th, 1998



Happy 25th

SEPULTURA’s Against - October 6th, 1998



Happy 17th

BEHOLD...THE ARCTOPUS' Skullgrid - October 6th, 2006

PARKWAY DRIVE's Horizons - October 6th, 2006

Happy 14th

KISS' Sonic Boom - October 6th, 2009



ANCESTORS' Of Sound Mind - October 6th, 2009

HIRAX's El Rostro De La Muerte - October 6th, 2009

HORSE THE BAND's Desperate Living - October 6th, 2009

POWERMAN 5000's Somewhere On The Other Side Of Nowhere

Happy 9th

SANCTUARY’s The Year The Sun Died – October 6th, 2014



ACID DRINKERS’ 25 Cents For A Riff – October 6th, 2014

Happy 6th

ANGEL VIVALDI’s Synapse - October 6th, 2017

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Phantom Anthem - October 6th, 2017

AUTOGRAPH’s Get Off Your Ass - October 6th, 2017

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Nightbringers - October 6th, 2017



CTULU’s Cultus in Tenebris (EP) - October 6th, 2017

THE DARKNESS’ Pinewood Smile - October 6th, 2017

FIREBALL MINISTRY’s Remember the Story - October 6th, 2017

HAEMORRHAGE’s We Are the Gore - October 6th, 2017

LUNATIC SOUL’s Fractured - October 6th, 2017

MARILYN MANSON’s Heaven Upside Down - October 6th, 2017