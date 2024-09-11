Today In Metal History 🤘 September 11th, 2024🤘 SLAYER, TOMMY SHAW, FOREIGNER, WARRANT, DREAM THEATER, MASTODON

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 71st

Tommy Roland Shaw (STYX, DAMN YANKEES) - September 11th, 1953





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

FOREIGNER's Head Games - September 11th, 1979



Happy 38th

TRIUMPH’s The Sport Of Kings - September 11th, 1986





Happy 37th

JETHRO TULL’s Crest Of A Knave - September 11th, 1987

Happy 34th

WARRANT's Cherry Pie - September 11th, 1990





Happy 23rd

SLAYER’s God Hates Us All - September 11th, 2001





DREAM THEATER's Live Scenes From New York - September 11th, 2001





Happy 22nd

MEGADETH’s Still Alive...And Well? - September 11th, 2002

Happy 18th

MASTODON's Blood Mountain - September 11th, 2006



Happy 15th

SECRETS OF THE MOON's Privilegivm - September 11th, 2009

THREAT SIGNAL's Vigilance - September 11th, 2009





Happy 12th

BEASTWARS’ Beastwars – September 11th, 2012

CLOUDSCAPE’s New Era – September 11th, 2012

CRYPTOPSY’s Cryptopsy – September 11th, 2012

KITTIE’s Not So…Safe – September 11th, 2012

PROTOTYPE’s Catalyst – September 11th, 2012

SPHERIC UNIVERSE EXPERIENCE’s The New Eve – September 11th, 2012

Happy 9th

BRING ME THE HORIZON’s That’s The Spirit – September 11th, 2015

LEAVES’ EYES’ King Of Kings – September 11th, 2015

SLAYER’s Repentless – September 11th, 2015







STRATOVARIUS’ Eternal – September 11th, 2015

Happy 4th

EPICA’s The Quantum Enigma B-Sides - September 11th, 2020

IHSAHN’s Pharos - September 11th, 2020

MASTODON’s Medium Rarities - September 11th, 2020

MESSIAH’s Fracmont - September 11th, 2020

UNIFORM’s Shame - September 11th, 2020