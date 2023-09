Today In Metal History 🤘 September 13th, 2023🤘 MEGADETH, DOKKEN, KISS, KING DIAMOND, CARCASS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961





Happy 66th

Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957





Happy 64th

Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959

Happy 56th

Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 39th

DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984



KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984



Happy 35th

KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988



Happy 12th

ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011

DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011

Happy 10th

ONSLAUGHTs VI - September 13th, 2013

POISONBLACKs Lyijy - September 13th, 2013

CARCASS Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013



Happy 14th

THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within - September 13th, 2010

DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010

Happy 12th Birthday (September 13th, 2011)

ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne

HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day

PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering

PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde

STEMM's Crossroads

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage

Happy 4th

THE 69 EYES West End - September 13th, 2019

ALICE COOPERs Breadcrumbs (EP) - September 13th, 2019

BEARTOOTHs The Blackbird Session (EP) - September 13th, 2019

BETRAYING THE MARTYRS Rapture - September 13th, 2019

BLOOD RED THRONEs Fit to Kill - September 13th, 2019

CHELSEA WOLFEs Birth of Violence - September 13th, 2019

COLDs The Things We Can't Stop - September 13th, 2019

CRASHDIETs Rust - September 13th, 2019

DAWN OF DESTINYs The Beast Inside - September 13th, 2019

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONSs Postmortem Whispering Crows (EP) - September 13th, 2019

THE HUs The Gereg - September 13th, 2019

KORNs The Nothing - September 13th, 2019

PUDDLE OF MUDDs Welcome to Galvania - September 13th, 2019

SINNERs Santa Muerte - September 13th, 2019

TOM KEIFERs Rise - September 13th, 2019



VISCERAL DISGORGEs Slithering Evisceration - September 13th, 2019

VOID OF VISIONs Hyperdaze - September 13th, 2019

WAR OF AGESs Void - September 13th, 2019

WINTERFYLLETHs The Siege of Mercia: Live at Bloodstock 2017 (live album) - September 13th, 2019