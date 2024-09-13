Today In Metal History 🤘 September 13th, 2024🤘 MEGADETH, DOKKEN, KISS, KING DIAMOND, CARCASS
September 13, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961
Happy 67th
Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957
Happy 65th
Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959
Happy 57th
Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967
Happy 56th
Kelly Shaefer (ATHEIST) - September 13th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 40th
DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984
KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984
Happy 36th
KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988
Happy 13th
ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011
DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011
Happy 11th
ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013
POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013
CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013
Happy 15th
THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009
Happy 14th Birthday
AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within - September 13th, 2010
DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010
Happy 13th Birthday
ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate - September 13th, 2011
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne - September 13th, 2011
HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day - September 13th, 2011
PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering - September 13th, 2011
PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde - September 13th, 2011
STEMM's Crossroads - September 13th, 2011
WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage - September 13th, 2011
Happy 5th
THE 69 EYES’ West End - September 13th, 2019
ALICE COOPER’s Breadcrumbs - September 13th, 2019
BEARTOOTH’s The Blackbird Session - September 13th, 2019
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ Rapture - September 13th, 2019
BLOOD RED THRONE’s Fit to Kill - September 13th, 2019
CHELSEA WOLFE’s Birth of Violence - September 13th, 2019
COLD’s The Things We Can't Stop - September 13th, 2019
CRASHDIET’s Rust - September 13th, 2019
DAWN OF DESTINY’s The Beast Inside - September 13th, 2019
DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS’s Postmortem Whispering Crows - September 13th, 2019
THE HU’s The Gereg - September 13th, 2019
KORN’s The Nothing - September 13th, 2019
PUDDLE OF MUDD’s Welcome to Galvania - September 13th, 2019
SINNER’s Santa Muerte - September 13th, 2019
TOM KEIFER’s Rise - September 13th, 2019
VISCERAL DISGORGE’s Slithering Evisceration - September 13th, 2019
VOID OF VISION’s Hyperdaze - September 13th, 2019
WAR OF AGES’s Void - September 13th, 2019
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Siege of Mercia: Live at Bloodstock 2017 - September 13th, 2019