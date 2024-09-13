Today In Metal History 🤘 September 13th, 2024🤘 MEGADETH, DOKKEN, KISS, KING DIAMOND, CARCASS

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 63rd

Dave Mustaine (MEGADETH, METALLICA) - September 13th, 1961





Happy 67th

Vincent Samson "Vinny" Appice (KILL DEVIL HILL, DIO, BLACK SABBATH, HEAVEN & HELL) - September 13th, 1957





Happy 65th

Chuck Wright (HEAVEN AND EARTH, QUIET RIOT, HOUSE OF LORDS, GIUFFRIA) - September 13th, 1959

Happy 57th

Timothy S. "Ripper" Owens (DIO DISCIPLES, BEYOND FEAR, JUDAS PRIEST, ICED EARTH) - September 13th, 1967







Happy 56th

Kelly Shaefer (ATHEIST) - September 13th, 1968





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 40th

DOKKEN's Tooth And Nail - September 13th, 1984







KISS' Animalize - September 13th, 1984



Happy 36th

KING DIAMOND's Them - September 13th, 1988





Happy 13th

ALICE COOPER's Welcome 2 My Nightmare - September 13th, 2011

DREAM THEATER's A Dramatic Turn Of Events - September 13th, 2011

Happy 11th

ONSLAUGHT’s VI - September 13th, 2013

POISONBLACK’s Lyijy - September 13th, 2013

CARCASS’ Surgical Steel - September 13th, 2013





Happy 15th

THE GATES OF SLUMBER's Hymns Of Blood & Thunder - September 13th, 2009

Happy 14th Birthday

AUTOPSY's The Tomb Within - September 13th, 2010

DRAGONFORCE's Twilight Dementia - September 13th, 2010

Happy 13th Birthday

ANUBIS GATE's Anubis Gate - September 13th, 2011

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Dead Throne - September 13th, 2011

HASTE THE DAY's Haste The Day Vs. Haste The Day - September 13th, 2011

PATHOLOGY's Awaken To The Suffering - September 13th, 2011

PRIMUS' Grenn Naugahyde - September 13th, 2011

STEMM's Crossroads - September 13th, 2011

WOLVES IN THE THRONE ROOM's Celestial Lineage - September 13th, 2011

Happy 5th

THE 69 EYES’ West End - September 13th, 2019

ALICE COOPER’s Breadcrumbs - September 13th, 2019

BEARTOOTH’s The Blackbird Session - September 13th, 2019

BETRAYING THE MARTYRS’ Rapture - September 13th, 2019

BLOOD RED THRONE’s Fit to Kill - September 13th, 2019

CHELSEA WOLFE’s Birth of Violence - September 13th, 2019

COLD’s The Things We Can't Stop - September 13th, 2019

CRASHDIET’s Rust - September 13th, 2019

DAWN OF DESTINY’s The Beast Inside - September 13th, 2019

DEVILISH IMPRESSIONS’s Postmortem Whispering Crows - September 13th, 2019

THE HU’s The Gereg - September 13th, 2019

KORN’s The Nothing - September 13th, 2019

PUDDLE OF MUDD’s Welcome to Galvania - September 13th, 2019

SINNER’s Santa Muerte - September 13th, 2019

TOM KEIFER’s Rise - September 13th, 2019



VISCERAL DISGORGE’s Slithering Evisceration - September 13th, 2019

VOID OF VISION’s Hyperdaze - September 13th, 2019

WAR OF AGES’s Void - September 13th, 2019

WINTERFYLLETH’s The Siege of Mercia: Live at Bloodstock 2017 - September 13th, 2019