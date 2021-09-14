Today In Metal History 🤘 September 14th, 2021🤘 JEFF LOOMIS, JETHRO TULL, IRON MAIDEN, MEGADETH, FLOTSAM & JETSAM
September 14, 2021, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Steven Earl Gaines (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): September 14th, 1949 - October 20th 1977
LYNYRD SKYNYRD guitarist/vocalist Steven Earl Gaines would’ve turned 72 today (September 14th, 1949). He died in the tragic October 1977 airplane crash which also killed lead vocalist/founding member Ronnie Van Zant, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines (Steve's older sister), assistant road manager Dean Kilpatrick, pilot Walter McCreary and co-pilot William Gray.
R.I.P. Paul Francis Kossoff (FREE): September 14th, 1950 - March 19th, 1976
On a flight from Los Angeles to New York on March 19th, 1976, Kossoff died from drug-related heart problems. He was 25.
R.I.P. André Coelho Matos (ANGRA, SYMFONIA, VIPER, SHAAMAN) - September 14th, 1971 - June 8th, 2019
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 75th
Pete Agnew (NAZARETH) - September 14th, 1946
Happy 50th
Jeff Loomis (ARCH ENEMY, NEVERMORE, CONQUERING DYSTOPIA) - September 14th, 1971
Happy 36th
Paolo Francesco Gregoletto (TRIVIUM) - September 14th, 1985
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
JETHRO TULL’s Stormwatch - September 14th, 1979
Happy 40th
IRON MAIDEN's Maiden Japan - September 14th, 1981
Happy 29th
JETHRO TULL’s A Little Light Music - September 14th, 1992
Happy 28th
Judgment Night soundtrack - September 14th, 1993
Happy 22nd
QUEENSRYCHE's Q2K - September 14th, 1999
Happy 17th
MEGADETH's The System Has Failed - September 14th 2004
AGE OF SILENCE's Acceleration - September 14th, 2004
Happy 14th
APOCALYPTICA's Worlds Collide - September 14th, 2007
ELVENKING's The Scythe - September 14th, 2007
H.I.M.'s Venus Doom - September 14th, 2007
Happy 11th
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's The Cold - September 14th, 2010
SULLY ERNA’s Avalon - September 14th, 2010
BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Maree Noir - September 14th, 2010
SYSTEM DIVIDE’s The Conscious Sedation - September 14th, 2010
Happy 10th
LOUDNESS' Eve To Dawn - September 14th, 2011
Happy 9th
ELVENKING's Era - September 14th, 2012
VISION DIVINE’s Destination Set To Nowhere
Happy 7th
MARTY FRIEDMAN’s Inferno - September 14th, 2014
Happy 3rd
ARCHGOAT’s The Luciferian Crown - September 14th, 2018
BRANT BJORK’s Mankind Woman - September 14th, 2018
DEICIDE’s Overtures of Blasphemy - September 14th, 2018
FAILURE’s The Furthest Thing (EP) - September 14th, 2018
FIT FOR A KING’s Dark Skies - September 14th, 2018
GRAVE DIGGER’s The Living Dead - September 14th, 2018
TREAT’s Tunguska - September 14th, 2018
TURMION KATILOT’s Universal Satan - September 14th, 2018
URIAH HEEP’s Living the Dream - September 14th, 2018