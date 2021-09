Today In Metal History 🤘 September 15th, 2021🤘 NIGHT RANGER, KISS, SAVATAGE, BRUCE DICKINSON, MEGADETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004



R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952 (Photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt

Happy 54th

Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972

Happy 37th

MOTRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984



Happy 34th

KISS' Crazy Nights - September 15th, 1987



Happy 24th

SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997



Happy 23rd

BRUCE DICKINSONs The Chemical Wedding September 15th, 1998



Happy 15th

NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006

BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006

Happy 12th

LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009

MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009



MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate - September 15th, 2009

DREAM THEATER's Wither EP - September 15th, 2009

DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity - September 15th, 2009

EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic - September 15th, 2009

IT DIES TODAY's Lividity - September 15th, 2009

KITTE's In The Black - September 15th, 2009

MINISTRY's The Last Dubber - September 15th, 2009

PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD) - September 15th, 2009

SALT THE WOUND's Ares - September 15th, 2009

SHADOWS FALL's Retribution - September 15th, 2009

SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us - September 15th, 2009

Happy 7th

XERATHs III September 15th, 2014

Happy 4th

ENSIFERUMs Two Paths September 15th, 2017

MYRKURs Mareidt September 15th, 2017

BELPHEGORs Totenritual September 15th, 2017

CALIGULAS HORSEs In Contact September 15th, 2017

THE CONTORTIONISTs Clairvoyant September 15th, 2017

CRIPPERs Follow Me: Kill! September 15th, 2017

FLESHKILLERs Awaken September 15th, 2017

A HILL TO DIE UPONs Via Artis Via Mortis September 15th, 2017

NOTHING MOREs The Stories We Tell Ourselves September 15th, 2017

PROPHETS OF RAGEs Prophets Of Rage September 15th, 2017

SOILs Scream: The Essentials September 15th, 2017

VATTNETs Vattnet September 15th, 2017