Today In Metal History 🤘 September 15th, 2021🤘 NIGHT RANGER, KISS, SAVATAGE, BRUCE DICKINSON, MEGADETH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004



R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th

Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952 (Photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt

Happy 54th

Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972

Happy 37th

MOTÖRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984



Happy 34th

KISS' Crazy Nights - September 15th, 1987



Happy 24th

SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997



Happy 23rd

BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding – September 15th, 1998



Happy 15th

NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006

BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006

Happy 12th

LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009

MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009



MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate - September 15th, 2009

DREAM THEATER's Wither EP - September 15th, 2009

DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity - September 15th, 2009

EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic - September 15th, 2009

IT DIES TODAY's Lividity - September 15th, 2009

KITTE's In The Black - September 15th, 2009

MINISTRY's The Last Dubber - September 15th, 2009

PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD) - September 15th, 2009

SALT THE WOUND's Ares - September 15th, 2009

SHADOWS FALL's Retribution - September 15th, 2009

SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us - September 15th, 2009

Happy 7th

XERATH’s III – September 15th, 2014

Happy 4th

ENSIFERUM’s Two Paths – September 15th, 2017

MYRKUR’s Mareidt – September 15th, 2017

BELPHEGOR’s Totenritual – September 15th, 2017

CALIGULA’S HORSE’s In Contact – September 15th, 2017

THE CONTORTIONIST’s Clairvoyant – September 15th, 2017

CRIPPER’s Follow Me: Kill! – September 15th, 2017

FLESHKILLER’s Awaken – September 15th, 2017

A HILL TO DIE UPON’s Via Artis Via Mortis – September 15th, 2017

NOTHING MORE’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves – September 15th, 2017

PROPHETS OF RAGE’s Prophets Of Rage – September 15th, 2017

SOIL’s Scream: The Essentials – September 15th, 2017

VATTNET’s Vattnet – September 15th, 2017