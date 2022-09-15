Today In Metal History 🤘 September 15th, 2022🤘 NIGHT RANGER, BRUCE DICKINSON, KISS, SAVATAGE, MEGADETH
September 15, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. John "Johnny Ramone" William Cummings (RAMONES): October 8th, 1948 - September 15th, 2004
R.I.P. Richard William "Rick" Wright (PINK FLOYD): July 28th, 1943 - September 15th, 2008
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 70th
Kelly Keagy (NIGHT RANGER) - September 15th, 1952 (Photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)
Happy 55th
Jerry Dixon (WARRANT) - September 15th, 1967
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 50th
GRAND FUNK RAILROAD's Phoenix - September 15th, 1972
Happy 38th
MOTÖRHEAD's No Remorse - September 15th, 1984
Happy 35th
KISS' Crazy Nights - September 15th, 1987
Happy 25th
SAVATAGE's The Wake Of Magellan - September 15th, 1997
Happy 24th
BRUCE DICKINSON’s The Chemical Wedding – September 15th, 1998
Happy 16th
NAPALM DEATH's Smear Campaign - September 15th, 2006
BUCKETHEAD's Crime Slunk Scene - September 15th, 2006
Happy 13th
LIVING COLOUR's The Chair In The Doorway - September 15th, 2009
MEGADETH's Endgame - September 15th, 2009
MELIAH RAGE's Masquerade - September 15th, 2009
ACE FREHLEY’S Anomaly - September 15, 2009
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Deflorate - September 15th, 2009
DREAM THEATER's Wither EP - September 15th, 2009
DYING FETUS' Descend Into Depravity - September 15th, 2009
EVERY TIME I DIE's New Junk Aesthetic - September 15th, 2009
IT DIES TODAY's Lividity - September 15th, 2009
KITTE's In The Black - September 15th, 2009
MINISTRY's The Last Dubber - September 15th, 2009
PROTEST THE HERO's Gallop Meets The Earth (Live CD/DVD) - September 15th, 2009
SALT THE WOUND's Ares - September 15th, 2009
SHADOWS FALL's Retribution - September 15th, 2009
SKINLAB's The Scars Between Us - September 15th, 2009
Happy 8th
XERATH’s III – September 15th, 2014
Happy 5th
ENSIFERUM’s Two Paths – September 15th, 2017
MYRKUR’s Mareidt – September 15th, 2017
BELPHEGOR’s Totenritual – September 15th, 2017
CALIGULA’S HORSE’s In Contact – September 15th, 2017
THE CONTORTIONIST’s Clairvoyant – September 15th, 2017
CRIPPER’s Follow Me: Kill! – September 15th, 2017
FLESHKILLER’s Awaken – September 15th, 2017
A HILL TO DIE UPON’s Via Artis Via Mortis – September 15th, 2017
NOTHING MORE’s The Stories We Tell Ourselves – September 15th, 2017
PROPHETS OF RAGE’s Prophets Of Rage – September 15th, 2017
SOIL’s Scream: The Essentials – September 15th, 2017
VATTNET’s Vattnet – September 15th, 2017