Today In Metal History 🤘 September 18th, 2024🤘 CORONER, TWISTED SISTER, JIMI HENDRIX, BLACK SABBATH, KISS, DOKKEN, XENTRIX

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX (born Johnny Allen Hendrix): November 27th, 1942 - September 18th, 1970 (aged 27)





R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES); September 18th, 1951 - June 5th, 2002 (aged 50)





R.I.P. Pepsi Tate (real name Justin Smith; TIGERTAILZ): March 10th, 1965 - September 18th, 2007 (aged 42)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Antony "Tony" Harnell (SKID ROW, TNT, MOURNING WOOD) - September 18th, 1962

Joey Scott (LIZZY BORDEN) - September 18th, 1962

Happy 44th

Charles Hedger (MAYHEM, CRADLE OF FILTH) - September 18th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

BLACK SABBATH's Paranoid - September 18th, 1970



Happy 46th

KISS solo albums from ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY, PETER CRISS - September 18th, 1978



Happy 43rd

GENESIS’ Abacab - September 18th, 1981





Happy 42nd

TWISTED SISTER's Under The Blade - September 18th, 1982



Happy 41st

KISS' Lick It Up - September 18th, 1983

DOKKEN's Breaking The Chains - September 18th, 1983



Happy 37th

KISS' Crazy Nights - September 18th, 1987

Happy 35th

XENTRIX’ Shattered Existence - September 18th, 1989



Happy 35th

CORONOR’s No More Color - September 18th, 1989







Happy 23rd

ALICE COOPER's Dragontown - September 18th, 2001

MOONSPELL's Darkness And Hope - September 18th, 2001

Happy 18th Birthday:

WARCRY's La Quinta Esencia - September 18th, 2006

THE ARMS OF PERDITION's Halloween Of Tales - September 18th, 2006

Happy 17th Birthday:

A LIFE ONCE LOST's Iron Gag - September 18th, 2007

THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Nocturnal - September 18th, 2007

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Colors - September 18th, 2007

BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Machinations Of Dementia - September 18th, 2007

BROWN BRIGADE's Into The Mouth Of Badd(d)ness - September 18th, 2007

HANDGUNS' The Sons Of Thunder - September 18th, 2007

HIMSA's Summon In Thunder - September 18th, 2007

SUICIDE SILENCE's The Cleansing - September 18th, 2007

WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's Transmetropolitan - September 18th, 2007

Happy 15th

EUROPE's Last Look At Eden - September 18th, 2009

LYNCH MOB's Smoke And Mirrors - September 18th, 2009

SONATA ARCTICA's The Days Of Grays - September 18th, 2009



AT VANCE's Ride The Sky - September 18th, 2009

DANGER DANGER's Revolve - September 18th, 2009

THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Forever Is The World - September 18th, 2009

Happy 12th

THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Epicloud - September 18th, 2012



DOWN’s Down IV Part I - The Purple EP - September 18th, 2012

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s I Am - September 18th, 2012

UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Alter – September 18th, 2012

VISION OF DISORDER’s The Cursed Remain Cursed - September 18th, 2012

Happy 9th

DAVID GILMOUR’s Rattle That Lock – September 18th, 2015

ANNIHILATOR’s Suicide Society – September 18th, 2015



THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Abysmal – September 18th, 2015

MY DYING BRIDE’s Feel The Misery – September 18th, 2015

OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The Key – September 18th, 2015

ATREYU’s Long Live – September 18th, 2015

BLESSTHEFALL’s To Those Left Behind – September 18th, 2015

CHRISTIAN MISTRESS’ To Your Death – September 18th, 2015

MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Dead Man’s Path – September 18th, 2015

SEVEN WITCHES’ The Way Of The Wicked – September 18th, 2015

TANK’s Valley Of Tears – September 18th, 2015

TESSERACT’s Polaris – September 18th, 2015

Happy 4th

ACE FREHLEY’s Origins Vol. 2 - September 18th, 2020

DEREK SHERINIAN’s The Phoenix - September 18th, 2020

FINNTROLL’s Vredesvävd - September 18th, 2020

FIT FOR A KING’s The Path - September 18th, 2020

HEATHEN’s Empire of the Blind - September 18th, 2020

NAPALM DEATH’s Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism - September 18th, 2020

RAVEN’s Metal City - September 18th, 2020



STILLWELL’s Supernatural Miracle - September 18th, 2020