Today In Metal History September 18th, 2024 CORONER, TWISTED SISTER, JIMI HENDRIX, BLACK SABBATH, KISS, DOKKEN, XENTRIX
September 18, 2024, 57 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. James Marshall "JIMI" HENDRIX (born Johnny Allen Hendrix): November 27th, 1942 - September 18th, 1970 (aged 27)
R.I.P. Dee Dee Ramone (born Douglas Glenn Colvin; RAMONES); September 18th, 1951 - June 5th, 2002 (aged 50)
R.I.P. Pepsi Tate (real name Justin Smith; TIGERTAILZ): March 10th, 1965 - September 18th, 2007 (aged 42)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Antony "Tony" Harnell (SKID ROW, TNT, MOURNING WOOD) - September 18th, 1962
Joey Scott (LIZZY BORDEN) - September 18th, 1962
Happy 44th
Charles Hedger (MAYHEM, CRADLE OF FILTH) - September 18th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
BLACK SABBATH's Paranoid - September 18th, 1970
Happy 46th
KISS solo albums from ACE FREHLEY, GENE SIMMONS, PAUL STANLEY, PETER CRISS - September 18th, 1978
Happy 43rd
GENESIS’ Abacab - September 18th, 1981
Happy 42nd
TWISTED SISTER's Under The Blade - September 18th, 1982
Happy 41st
KISS' Lick It Up - September 18th, 1983
DOKKEN's Breaking The Chains - September 18th, 1983
Happy 37th
KISS' Crazy Nights - September 18th, 1987
Happy 35th
XENTRIX’ Shattered Existence - September 18th, 1989
Happy 35th
CORONOR’s No More Color - September 18th, 1989
Happy 23rd
ALICE COOPER's Dragontown - September 18th, 2001
MOONSPELL's Darkness And Hope - September 18th, 2001
Happy 18th Birthday:
WARCRY's La Quinta Esencia - September 18th, 2006
THE ARMS OF PERDITION's Halloween Of Tales - September 18th, 2006
Happy 17th Birthday:
A LIFE ONCE LOST's Iron Gag - September 18th, 2007
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's Nocturnal - September 18th, 2007
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME's Colors - September 18th, 2007
BLOTTED SCIENCE's The Machinations Of Dementia - September 18th, 2007
BROWN BRIGADE's Into The Mouth Of Badd(d)ness - September 18th, 2007
HANDGUNS' The Sons Of Thunder - September 18th, 2007
HIMSA's Summon In Thunder - September 18th, 2007
SUICIDE SILENCE's The Cleansing - September 18th, 2007
WAR FROM A HARLOTS MOUTH's Transmetropolitan - September 18th, 2007
Happy 15th
EUROPE's Last Look At Eden - September 18th, 2009
LYNCH MOB's Smoke And Mirrors - September 18th, 2009
SONATA ARCTICA's The Days Of Grays - September 18th, 2009
AT VANCE's Ride The Sky - September 18th, 2009
DANGER DANGER's Revolve - September 18th, 2009
THEATRE OF TRAGEDY's Forever Is The World - September 18th, 2009
Happy 12th
THE DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT’s Epicloud - September 18th, 2012
DOWN’s Down IV Part I - The Purple EP - September 18th, 2012
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s I Am - September 18th, 2012
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Alter – September 18th, 2012
VISION OF DISORDER’s The Cursed Remain Cursed - September 18th, 2012
Happy 9th
DAVID GILMOUR’s Rattle That Lock – September 18th, 2015
ANNIHILATOR’s Suicide Society – September 18th, 2015
THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER’s Abysmal – September 18th, 2015
MY DYING BRIDE’s Feel The Misery – September 18th, 2015
OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s The Key – September 18th, 2015
ATREYU’s Long Live – September 18th, 2015
BLESSTHEFALL’s To Those Left Behind – September 18th, 2015
CHRISTIAN MISTRESS’ To Your Death – September 18th, 2015
MALEVOLENT CREATION’s Dead Man’s Path – September 18th, 2015
SEVEN WITCHES’ The Way Of The Wicked – September 18th, 2015
TANK’s Valley Of Tears – September 18th, 2015
TESSERACT’s Polaris – September 18th, 2015
Happy 4th
ACE FREHLEY’s Origins Vol. 2 - September 18th, 2020
DEREK SHERINIAN’s The Phoenix - September 18th, 2020
FINNTROLL’s Vredesvävd - September 18th, 2020
FIT FOR A KING’s The Path - September 18th, 2020
HEATHEN’s Empire of the Blind - September 18th, 2020
NAPALM DEATH’s Throes Of Joy In The Jaws Of Defeatism - September 18th, 2020
RAVEN’s Metal City - September 18th, 2020
STILLWELL’s Supernatural Miracle - September 18th, 2020