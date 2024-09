Today In Metal History 🤘 September 21st, 2024🤘 MOTÖRHEAD, THIN LIZZY, YES, SCORPIONS, HELLOWEEN, DOKKEN

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor (MOTÖRHEAD) - September 21st, 1954 – November 11th, 2015 (aged 61)





R.I.P. Raymond "Boz" Burrell (BAD COMPANY, KING CRIMSON): August 1st, 1946 - September 21st, 2006 (aged 60)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd Birthday Bob Harris (AXE) - September 21st, 1951

Happy 59th Birthday Markus Grosskopf (HELLOWEEN) - September 21st, 1965





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

THIN LIZZY’s Vagabonds Of The Western World - September 21st, 1973





Happy 45th

CHEAP TRICK's Dream Police - September 21st, 1979Â

Happy 41st

GARY MOORE's Live at the Marquee - September 21st, 1983

Happy 37th

YES’ Big Generator - September 21st, 1987





Happy 34th

AC/DC’s The Razors Edge - September 21st, 1990





Happy 31st

SCORPIONS' Face The Heat - September 21st, 1993







LED ZEPPELIN’s Boxed Set 2 - September 21st, 1993

Happy 20th

SHADOWS FALL's The War Within - September 21st, 2004





Happy 15th Birthday

DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA's Sing Along Songs For The Damned & Delirious - September 21st, 2009

EVILE's Infected Nations - September 21st, 2009

RONNY MUNROE's The Fire Within - September 21st, 2009

SINISTER's Prophecies Denied (DVD) - September 21st, 2009

Happy 14th

OPETH's In Live Concert At The Royal Albert Hall - September 21st, 2010

TORCHE's Songs For Singles - September 21st, 2010

Happy 13th

SEBASTIAN BACH’s Kicking & Screaming - September 21st, 2011

HATESPHERE's The Great Bludgeoning - September 21st, 2011

Happy 12th

DOKKEN’s Broken Bones - September 21st, 2012



BEHEXEN’s Nightside Emanations - September 21st, 2012

BLUT AUS NORD’s 777 – Cosmosophy - September 21st, 2012

THE CHARIOT’s One Wing - September 21st, 2012

ILLDISPOSED’s Sense the Darkness - September 21st, 2012

MOTÖRHEAD’s The Wörld Is Ours - Vol. 2: Anyplace Crazy as Anywhere Else

WITCHCRAFT’s Legend - September 21st, 2012

Happy 6th

ABORTED’s TerrorVision - September 21st, 2018

ABYSMAL TORMENT’s The Misanthrope - September 21st, 2018

AVENGED SEVENFOLD’s Black Reign (EP) - September 21st, 2018

BETZEFER’s Entertain Your Force of Habit - September 21st, 2018

BLACK MAJESTY’s Children of the Abyss - September 21st, 2018

DARK SARAH’s The Golden Moth - September 21st, 2018

DRAGONLORD’s Dominion - September 21st, 2018

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s You Can't Kill My Rock 'n Roll - September 21st, 2018

MAYAN’s Dhyana - September 21st, 2018

MADDER MORTEM’s Marrow - September 21st, 2018

SLASH Featuring MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ Living the Dream - September 21st, 2018



SUMAC’s Love in Shadow - September 21st, 2018

THERAPY?’s Cleave - September 21st, 2018

VOIVOD’s The Wake - September 21st, 2018