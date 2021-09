Today In Metal History 🤘 September 23rd, 2021🤘 PILEDRIVER, KISS, EUROPE, IRON MAIDEN, DREAM THEATER, MONSTROSITY, INSOMNIUM

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Neal Smith (ALICE COOPER) - September 23rd, 1947

Happy 72nd

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN – September 23rd, 1949



Happy 60th

Gordon “Gord” Kirchin (PILEDRIVER) - September 23rd, 1961

Happy 61st

Andy Curran (CONEY HATCH) - September 23rd, 1960





Happy 53rd

Cato Bekkevold (ENSLAVED) - September 23rd, 1968

Patrick Gravel (HANKER) – September 23rd, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th

KISS' Lick It Up - September 23rd, 1983



Happy 35th

BOSTON’s Third Stage - September 23, 1986

Happy 30th

EUROPE's Prisoners In Paradise - September 23rd, 1991



KYUSS' Wretch - September 23rd, 1991

Happy 29th

SKID ROW’s B-Side Ourselves – September 23rd, 1992

Happy 25th

IRON MAIDEN’s Best of the Beast – September 23rd, 1996



Happy 24th

DREAM THEATER's Falling Into Infinity - September 23rd, 1997



CREAM’s Those Were the Days - September 23rd 1997

Happy 19th

SAXON's Heavy Metal Thunder - September 23rd, 2002

Happy 18th

TRIUMPH’s Live At The Us Festival - September 23rd, 2003

PANTERA’s The Best Of Pantera - September 23rd, 2003

ALICE COOPER's The Eyes Of Alice Cooper - September 23rd, 2003

MONSTROSITY's Rise To Power - September 23rd, 2003



SIX FEET UNDER's Bringer Of Blood - September 23rd, 2003

Happy 10th

BIOHAZARD's Reborn In Defiance - September 23rd, 2011

LOCH VOSTOK's Dystopium - September 23rd, 2011

TEXTURES' Dualism - September 23rd, 2011

VAN CANTO's Break The Silence - September 23rd, 2011

Happy 7th

AFFIANCE’s Blackout – September 23rd, 2014

Happy 5th

ALLEGAEON’s Proponent for Sentience - September 23, 2016

ALMAH’s E.V.O - September 23, 2016

CHARRED WALLS OF THE DAMNED’s Creatures Watching Over the Dead - September 23, 2016

DYSRHYTHMIA’s The Veil of Control - September 23, 2016

EVERY TIME I DIE’s Low Teens - September 23, 2016

GRIM REAPER’s Walking in the Shadows - September 23, 2016

INSOMNIUM’s Winter's Gate - September 23, 2016



IRON MASK’s Diabolica - September 23, 2016

MONTE PITTMAN’s Inverted Grasp of Balance - September 23, 2016

NEUROSIS’ Fires Within Fires - September 23, 2016

OPERATION: MINDCRIME’s Resurrection - September 23, 2016

SAINT VITUS’ Live Vol. 2 (live album) - September 23, 2016

TRAP THEM’s Crown Feral - September 23, 2016

EWIGKEIT’s 23 - September 23rd, 2020