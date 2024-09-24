Today In Metal History 🤘 September 24th, 2024🤘MEGADETH, RUSH, VOIVOD, PRONG, DIMMU BORGIR

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Denis "Piggy" D'Amour (VOIVOD): September 24th, 1959 - August 26th, 2005 (aged 45)







R.I.P. Helge Engelke (FAIR WARNING, DREAMTIDE): September 24th, 1961 - April 28th, 2023

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th

Sean McNabb (DOKKEN, GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT) - September 24th, 1965

Happy 54th

Michael Shawn "Clown" Crahan (SLIPKNOT) - September 24, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd

T. REX’ Electric Warrior - September 24th, 1971



Happy 49th

RUSH’s Caress of Steel - September 24th, 1975



Happy 40th

THE HONEYDRIPPERS: Volume One - September 24th, 1984





Happy 31st

LED ZEPPELIN’s The Complete Studio Recordings - September 24th, 1993

Happy 34th

MEGADETH's Rust In Peace - September 24th, 1990





Happy 33rd

NIRVANA's Nevermind - September 24th, 1991

PRONG's Prove You Wrong - September 24th, 1991





Happy 28th

24-7 SPYZ' Heavy Metal Soul By The Pound - September 24th, 1996

Happy 21st

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’S A Long Day's Night - September 24th, 2002

Happy 17th

DOWN’s DOWN III: Over The Under – September 24th, 2007

DARKTHRONE's F.O.A.D. - September 24th, 2007

ARCH ENEMY's Rise Of The Tyrant - September 24th, 2007



Happy 15th

MARDUK's Wormwood - September 24th, 2009

BUCKETHEAD's Needle In A Slunk Sack - September 24th, 2009

Happy 14th

DIMMU BORGIR's Abrahadabra - September 24th, 2010







CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Consequence Of Power - September 24th, 2010

EXCITER’s Death Machine - September 24th, 2010

REVOLUTION RENAISSANCE’s Trinity - September 24th, 2010

Happy 12th

STEVE HARRIS’ British Lion – September 24th, 2012



SYBREED’s God Is An Automaton – September 24th, 2012

TO-MERA’s Exile – September 24th, 2012

TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ambush – September 24th, 2012

Happy 11th

DREAM THEATER’s Dream Theater – September 24th, 2013



MEGADETH’s Countdown To Extinction: Live – September 24th, 2013

METALLICA’s Through The Never – September 24th, 2013

RA’s Critical Mass – September 24th, 2013



Happy 3rd

DORO - Triumph And Agony Live - September 24, 2021

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - Infernum In Terra - September 24, 2021

PARADOX - Heresy II – End Of A Legend - September 24, 2021

POPPY - Flux - September 24, 2021

RIVERS OF NIHIL - The Work - September 24, 2021

SIGNS OF THE SWARM - Absolvere - September 24, 2021

SKEPTICISM - Companion - September 24, 2021

SLEEP TOKEN - This Place Will Become Your Tomb - September 24, 2021

TREMONTI - Marching In Time - September 24, 2021

URIAH HEEP - Choices - September 24, 2021



