Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2021🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH

September 26, 2021, 49 minutes ago

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 63rd 
Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958

Happy 59th
Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962

Happy 53rd 
James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd
THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969

 

Happy 38th 
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983



Happy 35th
MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986

Happy 26th 
AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995



Happy 21st
COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer  - September 26th, 2000


SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000

Happy 14th 
NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007

Happy 12th
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday 
PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011 
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011 
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011  
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011  
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011  
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011  

Happy 7th 
EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014

Happy 3rd
DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018

Happy 2nd
BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis (EP) - September 26th, 2019



Featured Audio

IRON MAIDEN – “Stratego” (BMG)

Featured Video

SUMMONER’S CIRCLE – “Chaos Vector”

