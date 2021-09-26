Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2021🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH
September 26, 2021, 49 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 63rd
Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958
Happy 59th
Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962
Happy 53rd
James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969
Happy 38th
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983
Happy 35th
MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986
Happy 26th
AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995
Happy 21st
COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000
SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000
Happy 14th
NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007
Happy 12th
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday
PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011
Happy 7th
EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014
Happy 3rd
DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018
Happy 2nd
BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis (EP) - September 26th, 2019