Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2022🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE BEATLES, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH

September 26, 2022, 23 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26, 2021 (78)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 64th 
Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958

Happy 60th
Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962

Happy 54th 
James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968 (Photo credit Dustin Jack)

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 53rd
THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969

 

Happy 39th 
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983



Happy 37th 
TRIUMPH's Stages - September 26th, 1985

Happy 36th
MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986

Happy 27th 
AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995



Happy 22nd
COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer  - September 26th, 2000


SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000

Happy 15th 
NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007

Happy 13th
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday 
PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011 
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011 
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011  
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011  
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011  
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011  

Happy 8th 
EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014

Happy 4th
DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018

Happy 3rd
BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis - September 26th, 2019



Featured Audio

BEHEMOTH – “Thy Becoming Eternal” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

ETERNAL CLOSURE - "Exiled)

