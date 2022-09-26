Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2022🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE BEATLES, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26, 2021 (78)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958



Happy 60th

Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962





Happy 54th

James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968 (Photo credit Dustin Jack)





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 53rd

THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969





Happy 39th

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983







Happy 37th

TRIUMPH's Stages - September 26th, 1985



Happy 36th

MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986

Happy 27th

AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995







Happy 22nd

COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000





SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000

Happy 15th

NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007





Happy 13th

TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday

PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011

EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011

MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011

NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011

PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011

REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011

AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011

Happy 8th

EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014





Happy 4th

DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018

Happy 3rd

BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis - September 26th, 2019