Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2023🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, THE BEATLES, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH

HEAVY HISTORY



From NIGHT RANGER guitarist Brad Gillis:

“Yes, today and tomorrow (September 26th/27, 1982) will be the 41st anniversary recording of the Speak Of The Devil live record at the Ritz in NYC consisting of all Black Sabbath material. The album was released one month later on Jet Records and certified Gold soon afterwards! The band consisted of Ozzy Osbourne, Rudy Sarzo on bass guitar, Tommy Aldridge on drums and me on guitar.”









TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26, 2021 (aged 78)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th

Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958



Happy 61st

Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962





Happy 55th

James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968 (Photo credit Dustin Jack)





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 54th

THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969





Happy 40th

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983







Happy 38th

TRIUMPH's Stages - September 26th, 1985



Happy 37th

MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986

Happy 28th

AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995







Happy 23rd

COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000





SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000

Happy 16th

NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007





Happy 14th

TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday

PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011

EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011

MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011

NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011

PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011

REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011

AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011

Happy 9th

EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014





Happy 5th

DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018

Happy 4th

BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis - September 26th, 2019



Happy 2nd

CHRIS HOLMES - Unbearable Influence - September 26, 2021