Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2024🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE, THE BEATLES, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH

September 26, 2024, 38 minutes ago

news rarities motley crue ac/dc corrorsion of conformity nightwish ozzy osbourne

HEAVY HISTORY
 

From NIGHT RANGER guitarist Brad Gillis:

“Yes, today and tomorrow (September 26th/27, 1982) will be the 42nd anniversary recording of the Speak Of The Devil live record at the Ritz in NYC consisting of all Black Sabbath material. The album was released one month later on Jet Records and certified Gold soon afterwards! The band consisted of Ozzy Osbourne, Rudy Sarzo on bass guitar, Tommy Aldridge on drums and me on guitar.”



 

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26, 2021 (aged 78)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 66th 
Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958

Happy 62nd
Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962

Happy 56th 
James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968 (Photo credit Dustin Jack)

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 55th
THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969

 

Happy 41st 
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983




Happy 38th
MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986

Happy 29th 
AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995



Happy 28th
MORGOTH’s Feel Sorry For The Fanatic - September 26th, 1996

Happy 24th
COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer  - September 26th, 2000


SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000

Happy 17th 
NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007

Happy 15th
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday 
PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011 
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011 
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011  
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011  
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011  
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011  

Happy 10th 
EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014

Happy 6th
DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018

Happy 5th
BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis - September 26th, 2019

Happy 3rd
CHRIS HOLMES - Unbearable Influence - September 26, 2021


