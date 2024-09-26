Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2024🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE, THE BEATLES, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH
September 26, 2024, 38 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
From NIGHT RANGER guitarist Brad Gillis:
“Yes, today and tomorrow (September 26th/27, 1982) will be the 42nd anniversary recording of the Speak Of The Devil live record at the Ritz in NYC consisting of all Black Sabbath material. The album was released one month later on Jet Records and certified Gold soon afterwards! The band consisted of Ozzy Osbourne, Rudy Sarzo on bass guitar, Tommy Aldridge on drums and me on guitar.”
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26, 2021 (aged 78)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958
Happy 62nd
Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962
Happy 56th
James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968 (Photo credit Dustin Jack)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969
Happy 41st
MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983
Happy 38th
MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986
Happy 29th
AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995
Happy 28th
MORGOTH’s Feel Sorry For The Fanatic - September 26th, 1996
Happy 24th
COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000
SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000
Happy 17th
NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007
Happy 15th
TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009
Happy 13th Birthday
PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011
EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011
MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011
NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011
PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011
REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011
AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011
Happy 10th
EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014
Happy 6th
DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018
Happy 5th
BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis - September 26th, 2019
Happy 3rd
CHRIS HOLMES - Unbearable Influence - September 26, 2021