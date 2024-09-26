Today In Metal History 🤘 September 26th, 2024🤘 MÖTLEY CRÜE, OZZY OSBOURNE, THE BEATLES, AC/DC, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, NIGHTWISH

HEAVY HISTORY



From NIGHT RANGER guitarist Brad Gillis:

“Yes, today and tomorrow (September 26th/27, 1982) will be the 42nd anniversary recording of the Speak Of The Devil live record at the Ritz in NYC consisting of all Black Sabbath material. The album was released one month later on Jet Records and certified Gold soon afterwards! The band consisted of Ozzy Osbourne, Rudy Sarzo on bass guitar, Tommy Aldridge on drums and me on guitar.”









TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Alan Lancaster (STATUS QUO): February 7th, 1949 - September 26, 2021 (aged 78)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 66th

Lorraine Lewis (FEMME FATALE) - September 26th, 1958



Happy 62nd

Al Pitrelli (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, MEGADETH, SAVATAGE, ALICE COOPER) - September 26th, 1962





Happy 56th

James Michael (SIXX:A.M.) September 26th, 1968 (Photo credit Dustin Jack)





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 55th

THE BEATLES’ Abbey Road - September 26th, 1969





Happy 41st

MÖTLEY CRÜE's Shout At The Devil - September 26th, 1983









Happy 38th

MAGNUM’s Vigilante - September 26th, 1986

Happy 29th

AC/DC's BallBreaker - September 26th, 1995







Happy 28th

MORGOTH’s Feel Sorry For The Fanatic - September 26th, 1996



Happy 24th

COC’s (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY) America's Volume Dealer - September 26th, 2000





SOULFLY's Primitive - September 26th, 2000

Happy 17th

NIGHTWISH's Dark Passion Play - September 26th, 2007





Happy 15th

TYRANTS BLOOD's Crushing Onward To Oblivion - September 26th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday

PINK FLOYD’s Discovery - September 26th, 2011

EVILE - Five Serpent’s Teeth - September 26th, 2011

MYRATH - Tales Of The Sands - September 26th, 2011

NIGHTRAGE - Insidious - September 26th, 2011

PAIN OF SALVATION - Road Salt Two - September 26th, 2011

REDEMPTION - This Mortal Coil - September 26th, 2011

AXEL RUDI PELL - The Ballads IV - September 26th, 2011

Happy 10th

EVERGREY’s Hymns For The Broken - September 26th, 2014





Happy 6th

DIR EN GREY - The Insulated World - September 26th, 2018

Happy 5th

BEHEMOTH - O Pentagram Ignis - September 26th, 2019



Happy 3rd

CHRIS HOLMES - Unbearable Influence - September 26, 2021