Today In Metal History 🤘 September 28th, 2022🤘 GEORGE LYNCH, LED ZEPPELIN, BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, HAMMERFALL
September 28, 2022, 39 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
George Lynch (LYNCH MOB, KXM, T&N, DOKKEN) - September 28th, 1954
Happy 62nd
Scott “Wino” Weinrich (THE OBSESSED) – September 28th, 1960
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 49th
STATUS QUO’s Hello! - September 28th, 1973
Happy 46th
LED ZEPPELIN's The Song Remains The Same - September 28th, 1976
Happy 44th
BLACK SABBATH's Never Say Die! - September 28th, 1978
Happy 39th
ALICE COOPER's DaDa - September 28th, 1983
Happy 34th
OZZY OSBOURNE's No Rest For The Wicked - September 28th, 1988
Happy 29th
GAMMA RAY’s Insanity And Genius - September 28th, 1993
Happy 24th
HAMMERFALL's Legacy Of Kings - September 28th, 1998
Happy 23rd
ZZ TOP’s XXX - September 28th, 1999
DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN's Calculating Infinity - September 28th, 1999
Happy 18th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Advance And Vanquish - September 28th, 2004
CRADLE OF FILTH's Nymphetamine - September 28th, 2004
SAXON's Lionheart - September 28th, 2004
Happy 15th
SODOM's The Final Sign Of Evil - September 28th, 2007
Happy 13th
ARCH ENEMY's The Root Of All Evil - September 28th, 2009
DALIRADA's Arany-Album - September 28th, 2009
REDEMPTION's Snowfall On Judgement Day - September 28th, 2009
Happy 12th
JAMES LABRIE's Static Impulse - September 28th, 2010
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' In The Absence Of Light - September 28th, 2010
AUGUST BURNS RED's Home - September 28th, 2010
AVIAN's The Path (EP) - September 28th, 2010
ALICE COOPER's Theater Of Death: Live At Hammersmith 2009 - September 28th, 2010
MUSHROOMHEAD's Beautiful Stories For Ugly Children - September 28th, 2010
OCTOBER TIDE's A Thin Shell - September 28th, 2010
POWERGLOVE's Saturday Morning Apocalypse - September 28th, 2010
SLIPKNOT's (sic)nesses - September 28th, 2010
SOUNDGARDEN’s Telephantasm - September 28th, 2010
UNEARTHLY TRANCE's V - September 28th, 2010
Happy 11th
PROFANE OMEN's Destroy - September 28th, 2011
Happy 10th
ENSLAVED’s RIITIIR - September 28th, 2012
ANGBAND’s Saved from the Truth - September 28th, 2012
MAIDEN UNITED’s Across the Seventh Sea - September 28th, 2012
SINISTER’s The Carnage Ending - September 28th, 2012
THERION’s Les Fleurs du Mal - September 28th, 2012
Happy 4th
ANAAL NATHRAKH’s A New Kind of Horror - September 28th, 2018
BEARTOOTH’s Disease - September 28th, 2018
BRAINSTORM’s Midnight Ghost - September 28th, 2018
DYNAZTY’s Firesign - September 28th, 2018
GORY BLISTER’s 1991.Bloodstained - September 28th, 2018
NECRONOMICON’s Unleashed Bastards - September 28th, 2018
ONCE HUMAN’s Stage of Evolution (live album) - September 28th, 2018
REVOCATION’s The Outer Ones - September 28th, 2018
RIVERSIDE’s Wasteland - September 28th, 2018
STRATOVARIUS’ Enigma: Intermission II (compilation album) - September 28th, 2018
TERROR’s Total Retaliation - September 28th, 2018
VREID’s Lifehunger - September 28th, 2018
VULCAIN’s Vinyle - September 28th, 2018