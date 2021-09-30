Today In Metal History 🤘 September 30th, 2021🤘FORBIDDEN, JOE WALSH, TESTAMENT, GARY MOORE, KING DIAMOND

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Mark Bolan (real name Mark Feld; T REX) - September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th

Brian Forsythe (KIX) - September 30th, 1957

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

JOE WALSH’s Barnstorm - September 30th, 1972



Happy 33rd

FORBIDDEN's Forbidden Evil - September 30th, 1988



Happy 27th

TESTAMENT's Low - September 30th, 1994



Happy 43rd

GARY MOORE's Back On The Streets - September 30th, 1978



Happy 25th

KING DIAMOND's The Graveyard - September 30th, 1996



Happy 11th

PLACE OF SKULLS' As A Dog Returns - September 30th, 2010

Happy 10th

BRAINSTORM's On The Spur Of The Moment - September 30th, 2011

Happy 8th

RUSH’s The Studio Albums 1989–2007 - September 30th, 2013

FATES WARNING's Darkness In A Different Light - September 30th, 2013



DEVIN TOWNSEND’s The Retinal Circus – September 30th, 2013

Happy 7th

MR. BIG’s The Stories We Could Tell - September 30th, 2014

NONPOINT’s The Return - September 30th, 2014

WITCH MOUNTAIN’s Mobile Of Angels - September 30th, 2014

Happy 5th

THE AGONIST’s Five - September 30th, 2016

ALCEST’s Kodama - September 30th, 2016

ASPHYX’s Incoming Death - September 30th, 2016

EPICA’s The Holographic Principle - September 30th, 2016



NEGURA BUNGET’s ZI - September 30th, 2016

OATHBREAKER’s Rheia - September 30th, 2016

OPETH’s Sorceress - September 30th, 2016

SEVEN KINGDOMS’ In the Walls (EP) - September 30th, 2016

SKALMOLD’s Vögguvísur Yggdrasils - September 30th, 2016

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ World Gone Mad - September 30th, 2016

TRUCKFIGHTERS’ V - September 30th, 2016

WINTERFYLLETH’s The Dark Hereafter - September 30th, 2016

Happy 3rd

RISE TO FALL’s Into Zero - September 30th, 2018