Today In Metal History 🤘 September 30th, 2024🤘FORBIDDEN, JOE WALSH, TESTAMENT, GARY MOORE, KING DIAMOND
September 30, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Mark Bolan (real name Mark Feld; T REX) - September 30th, 1947 - September 16th, 1977 (aged 29)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Brian Forsythe (KIX) - September 30th, 1957
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
JOE WALSH’s Barnstorm - September 30th, 1972
Happy 36th
FORBIDDEN's Forbidden Evil - September 30th, 1988
Happy 30th
TESTAMENT's Low - September 30th, 1994
Happy 46th
GARY MOORE's Back On The Streets - September 30th, 1978
Happy 28th
KING DIAMOND's The Graveyard - September 30th, 1996
Happy 14th
PLACE OF SKULLS' As A Dog Returns - September 30th, 2010
Happy 13th
BRAINSTORM's On The Spur Of The Moment - September 30th, 2011
Happy 11th
RUSH’s The Studio Albums 1989–2007 - September 30th, 2013
FATES WARNING's Darkness In A Different Light - September 30th, 2013
DEVIN TOWNSEND’s The Retinal Circus – September 30th, 2013
Happy 10th
MR. BIG’s The Stories We Could Tell - September 30th, 2014
NONPOINT’s The Return - September 30th, 2014
WITCH MOUNTAIN’s Mobile Of Angels - September 30th, 2014
Happy 8th
THE AGONIST’s Five - September 30th, 2016
ALCEST’s Kodama - September 30th, 2016
ASPHYX’s Incoming Death - September 30th, 2016
EPICA’s The Holographic Principle - September 30th, 2016
NEGURA BUNGET’s ZI - September 30th, 2016
OATHBREAKER’s Rheia - September 30th, 2016
OPETH’s Sorceress - September 30th, 2016
SEVEN KINGDOMS’ In the Walls (EP) - September 30th, 2016
SKALMOLD’s Vögguvísur Yggdrasils - September 30th, 2016
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ World Gone Mad - September 30th, 2016
TRUCKFIGHTERS’ V - September 30th, 2016
WINTERFYLLETH’s The Dark Hereafter - September 30th, 2016
Happy 6th
RISE TO FALL’s Into Zero - September 30th, 2018
Happy 2nd
AUTOPSY’s Morbidity Triumphant - September 30th, 2022
DROWNING POOL’s Strike a Nerve - September 30th, 2022
RAGE’s Spreading the Plague - September 30th, 2022
RAVEN’s Leave 'Em Bleeding - September 30th, 2022
SAMMY HAGAR AND THE CIRCLE’s Crazy Time - September 30th, 2022s
SCEPTIC’s Nailed to Ignorance - September 30th, 2022
SLIPKNOT’s The End, So Far - September 30th, 2022
SONATA ARCTICA’s Acoustic Adventures – Volume Two - September 30th, 2022
TANKARD’s Pavlov's Dawgs - September 30th, 2022