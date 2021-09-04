Today In Metal History 🤘 September 4th, 2021🤘 W.A.S.P., MEGADETH, IRON MAIDEN, STRYPER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003

On February 20th, 2003, GREAT WHITE guitarist Ty Longley died, along with 100 fans, after pyrotechnics ignited a club in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th

Steven Edward Duren - Blackie Lawless (W.A.S.P.) - September 4th, 1956

Happy 61st

Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 4th, 1960

Happy 58th

Jan Stenfors - Nasty Suicide (HANOI ROCKS) - September 4th, 1963

Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RIOT) - September 4th, 1963



Happy 56th

Jesper Binzer (D:A:D) - September 4th, 1965

Happy 51st

Igor Graziano Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, INFLIKTED, SEPULTURA) - September 4th, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 13th

MEGADETH - That One Night: Live in Buenos Aires - September 4th, 2007



AEON’s Rise To Dominate – September 4th, 2007

BARONESS’ The Red Album – September 4th, 2007

EVERY TIME I DIE’s The Big Dirty – September 4th, 2007

ZONARIA’s Infamy And The Breed – September 4th, 2007

Happy 6th

IRON MAIDEN’s The Book Of Souls – September 4th, 2015



AMORPHIS’ Under The Red Cloud – September 4th, 2015

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s Got Your Six – September 4th, 2015

BLACK MAJESTY’s Cross Of Thorns - September 4th, 2015

ONCE HUMAN’s The Life I Remember - September 4th, 2015

RIVERSIDE’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine - September 4th, 2015

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS’ The Night Creeper - September 4th, 2015

Happy 1st

CLOUDKICKER’s Solitude - September 4th, 2020

CODE ORANGE’s Under the Skin (live album) - September 4th, 2020

OCEANS OF SLUMBER’s Oceans of Slumber - September 4th, 2020

STRYPER’s Even the Devil Believes - September 4th, 2020

