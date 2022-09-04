Today In Metal History 🤘 September 4th, 2022🤘 W.A.S.P., RUSH, MEGADETH, IRON MAIDEN, STRYPER
September 4, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003
On February 20th, 2003, GREAT WHITE guitarist Ty Longley died, along with 100 fans, after pyrotechnics ignited a club in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 66th
Steven Edward Duren - Blackie Lawless (W.A.S.P.) - September 4th, 1956
Happy 62nd
Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 4th, 1960
Happy 59th
Timothy L. Aymar (CONTROL DENIED, PHARAOH) - September 4th, 1963
Jan Stenfors - Nasty Suicide (HANOI ROCKS) - September 4th, 1963
Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RIOT) - September 4th, 1963
Happy 57th
Jesper Binzer (D:A:D) - September 4th, 1965
Happy 52nd
Igor Graziano Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, INFLIKTED, SEPULTURA) - September 4th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 32
RUSH’s Chronicles - September 4, 1990
Happy 14th
MEGADETH - That One Night: Live in Buenos Aires - September 4th, 2007
AEON’s Rise To Dominate – September 4th, 2007
BARONESS’ The Red Album – September 4th, 2007
EVERY TIME I DIE’s The Big Dirty – September 4th, 2007
ZONARIA’s Infamy And The Breed – September 4th, 2007
Happy 7th
IRON MAIDEN’s The Book Of Souls – September 4th, 2015
AMORPHIS’ Under The Red Cloud – September 4th, 2015
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s Got Your Six – September 4th, 2015
BLACK MAJESTY’s Cross Of Thorns - September 4th, 2015
ONCE HUMAN’s The Life I Remember - September 4th, 2015
RIVERSIDE’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine - September 4th, 2015
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS’ The Night Creeper - September 4th, 2015
Happy 2nd
CLOUDKICKER’s Solitude - September 4th, 2020
CODE ORANGE’s Under the Skin (live album) - September 4th, 2020
OCEANS OF SLUMBER’s Oceans of Slumber - September 4th, 2020
STRYPER’s Even the Devil Believes - September 4th, 2020