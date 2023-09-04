Today In Metal History 🤘 September 4th, 2023🤘 W.A.S.P., RUSH, MEGADETH, IRON MAIDEN, STRYPER
September 4, 2023, 45 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003
Late GREAT WHITE guitarist Ty Longley would’ve turned 52 today (September 4th, 1971). 🎂 On February 20th, 2003, he died, along with 100 fans, after pyrotechnics ignited The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island.
R.I.P. Timothy L. Aymar (CONTROL DENIED, PHARAOH): September 4th, 1963 - February 13th, 2023 (aged 59)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 67th
Blackie Lawless (real name Steven Edward Duren; W.A.S.P.) - September 4th, 1956
Happy 63rd
Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 4th, 1960
Happy 60th
Jan Stenfors - Nasty Suicide (HANOI ROCKS) - September 4th, 1963
Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RIOT) - September 4th, 1963
Happy 58th
Jesper Binzer (D:A:D) - September 4th, 1965
Happy 53rd
Igor Graziano Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, INFLIKTED, SEPULTURA) - September 4th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 33rd
RUSH’s Chronicles - September 4, 1990
Happy 16th
MEGADETH - That One Night: Live in Buenos Aires - September 4th, 2007
AEON’s Rise To Dominate – September 4th, 2007
BARONESS’ The Red Album – September 4th, 2007
EVERY TIME I DIE’s The Big Dirty – September 4th, 2007
ZONARIA’s Infamy And The Breed – September 4th, 2007
Happy 8th
IRON MAIDEN’s The Book Of Souls – September 4th, 2015
AMORPHIS’ Under The Red Cloud – September 4th, 2015
FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s Got Your Six – September 4th, 2015
BLACK MAJESTY’s Cross Of Thorns - September 4th, 2015
ONCE HUMAN’s The Life I Remember - September 4th, 2015
RIVERSIDE’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine - September 4th, 2015
UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS’ The Night Creeper - September 4th, 2015
Happy 3rd
CLOUDKICKER’s Solitude - September 4th, 2020
CODE ORANGE’s Under the Skin (live album) - September 4th, 2020
OCEANS OF SLUMBER’s Oceans of Slumber - September 4th, 2020
STRYPER’s Even the Devil Believes - September 4th, 2020