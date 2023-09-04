Today In Metal History 🤘 September 4th, 2023🤘 W.A.S.P., RUSH, MEGADETH, IRON MAIDEN, STRYPER

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Ty Longley (GREAT WHITE): September 4th, 1971 – February 20th, 2003

Late GREAT WHITE guitarist Ty Longley would’ve turned 52 today (September 4th, 1971). 🎂 On February 20th, 2003, he died, along with 100 fans, after pyrotechnics ignited The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island.







R.I.P. Timothy L. Aymar (CONTROL DENIED, PHARAOH): September 4th, 1963 - February 13th, 2023 (aged 59)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 67th

Blackie Lawless (real name Steven Edward Duren; W.A.S.P.) - September 4th, 1956





Happy 63rd

Kim Thayil (SOUNDGARDEN) - September 4th, 1960

Happy 60th

Jan Stenfors - Nasty Suicide (HANOI ROCKS) - September 4th, 1963

Bobby Jarzombek (HALFORD, SEBASTIAN BACH, RIOT) - September 4th, 1963



Happy 58th

Jesper Binzer (D:A:D) - September 4th, 1965

Happy 53rd

Igor Graziano Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, INFLIKTED, SEPULTURA) - September 4th, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 33rd

RUSH’s Chronicles - September 4, 1990





Happy 16th

MEGADETH - That One Night: Live in Buenos Aires - September 4th, 2007



AEON’s Rise To Dominate – September 4th, 2007

BARONESS’ The Red Album – September 4th, 2007

EVERY TIME I DIE’s The Big Dirty – September 4th, 2007

ZONARIA’s Infamy And The Breed – September 4th, 2007

Happy 8th

IRON MAIDEN’s The Book Of Souls – September 4th, 2015







AMORPHIS’ Under The Red Cloud – September 4th, 2015

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s Got Your Six – September 4th, 2015

BLACK MAJESTY’s Cross Of Thorns - September 4th, 2015

ONCE HUMAN’s The Life I Remember - September 4th, 2015

RIVERSIDE’s Love, Fear And The Time Machine - September 4th, 2015

UNCLE ACID AND THE DEADBEATS’ The Night Creeper - September 4th, 2015

Happy 3rd

CLOUDKICKER’s Solitude - September 4th, 2020

CODE ORANGE’s Under the Skin (live album) - September 4th, 2020

OCEANS OF SLUMBER’s Oceans of Slumber - September 4th, 2020

STRYPER’s Even the Devil Believes - September 4th, 2020

