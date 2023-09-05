Today In Metal History 🤘 September 5th, 2023🤘QUEEN, JOURNEY, ARMORED SAINT, MOTÖRHEAD, Y&T
September 5, 2023, 56 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Freddie Mercury / Farrokh Bulsara (QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991
Legendary QUEEN singer would’ve turned 77 today.
R.I.P. George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. (JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSIES): September 5th, 1947 – February 26th, 2008 (aged 60)
George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. - JIMI HENDRIX' BAND OF GYPSIES drummer - would’ve turned 75 today. He passed away at the age of 60.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Clem Clempson (COLOSSEUM, HUMBLE PIE) - September 5th, 1949
Happy 71st
David Glen Eisley (GIUFFRIA) - September 5th, 1952
Happy 56th
Arnel Campaner Pineda (JOURNEY) - September 5th, 1967
Happy 55th
Brad Wilk (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE, BLACK SABBATH) - September 5th, 1968
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE + AUDIOSLAVE drummer - who played on BLACK SABBATH's final album 13 - is 53 today.
Happy 42nd
Tommy Portimo (SONATA ARCTICA) - September 5th, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 36th
ARMORED SAINT’s Raising Fear - September 5th, 1987
GRIM REAPER's Rock You To Hell - September 5th, 1987
MOTÖRHEAD's Rock 'N' Roll - September 5th, 1987
ALICE COOPER's Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 5th, 1987
Y&T's Contagious - September 5th, 1987
Happy 34th
SOUNDGARDEN’s Louder Than Love - September 5th, 1989
Happy 23rd
NILE’s Black Seeds Of Vengeance - September 5th, 2000
Happy 18th
STRATOVARIUS' Stratovarius - September 5th, 2005
Happy 16th
ALICE IN CHAINS' The Essential Alice In Chains (Compilation) - September 5th, 2007
HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Deaf To Our Prayers - September 5th, 2007
VADER's Impressions In Blood - September 5th, 2007
AJATTARA's Kalmanto - September 5th, 2007
DISAVOWED's Stagnated Existence - September 5th, 2007
Happy 12th
ANATHEMA's Falling Deeper - September 5th, 2011
Happy 9th
ANY GIVEN DAY’s My Longest Way Home – September 5th, 2014
IN FLAMES’ Siren Charms – September 5th, 2014