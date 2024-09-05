Today In Metal History 🤘 September 5th, 2024🤘QUEEN, JOURNEY, ARMORED SAINT, MOTÖRHEAD, Y&T, NILE

September 5, 2024, 47 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

 

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury / Farrokh Bulsara (QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991 (aged 45)

Legendary QUEEN singer would’ve turned 78 today.

R.I.P. George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. (JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSIES): September 5th, 1947 – February 26th, 2008 (aged 60)

George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. -  JIMI HENDRIX' BAND OF GYPSIES drummer - would’ve turned 77 today. 

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 75th 
Clem Clempson (COLOSSEUM, HUMBLE PIE) - September 5th, 1949

Happy 72nd 
David Glen Eisley (GIUFFRIA) - September 5th, 1952



Happy 57th
Arnel Campaner Pineda (JOURNEY) - September 5th, 1967

Happy 56th 
Brad Wilk (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE, BLACK SABBATH) - September 5th, 1968
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE + AUDIOSLAVE  drummer - who played on BLACK SABBATH's final album 13.

Happy 43rd
Tommy Portimo (SONATA ARCTICA) - September 5th, 1981

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th
ARMORED SAINT’s Raising Fear - September 5th, 1987
GRIM REAPER's Rock You To Hell - September 5th, 1987



MOTÖRHEAD's Rock 'N' Roll - September 5th, 1987
ALICE COOPER's Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 5th, 1987
Y&T's Contagious - September 5th, 1987


Happy 35th 
SOUNDGARDEN’s Louder Than Love - September 5th, 1989

Happy 24th 
NILE’s Black Seeds Of Vengeance - September 5th, 2000

Happy 19th 
STRATOVARIUS' Stratovarius - September 5th, 2005

Happy 17th 
ALICE IN CHAINS' The Essential Alice In Chains - September 5th, 2007
HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Deaf To Our Prayers - September 5th, 2007
VADER's Impressions In Blood - September 5th, 2007
AJATTARA's Kalmanto - September 5th, 2007
DISAVOWED's Stagnated Existence - September 5th, 2007

Happy 13th 
ANATHEMA's Falling Deeper - September 5th, 2011

Happy 10th 
ANY GIVEN DAY’s My Longest Way Home – September 5th, 2014
IN FLAMES’ Siren Charms – September 5th, 2014


