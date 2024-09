Today In Metal History 🤘 September 5th, 2024🤘QUEEN, JOURNEY, ARMORED SAINT, MOTÖRHEAD, Y&T, NILE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury / Farrokh Bulsara (QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991 (aged 45)

Legendary QUEEN singer would’ve turned 78 today.





R.I.P. George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. (JIMI HENDRIX'S BAND OF GYPSIES): September 5th, 1947 – February 26th, 2008 (aged 60)

George Allen "Buddy" Miles, Jr. - JIMI HENDRIX' BAND OF GYPSIES drummer - would’ve turned 77 today.





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 75th

Clem Clempson (COLOSSEUM, HUMBLE PIE) - September 5th, 1949

Happy 72nd

David Glen Eisley (GIUFFRIA) - September 5th, 1952







Happy 57th

Arnel Campaner Pineda (JOURNEY) - September 5th, 1967





Happy 56th

Brad Wilk (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE, BLACK SABBATH) - September 5th, 1968

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE + AUDIOSLAVE drummer - who played on BLACK SABBATH's final album 13.





Happy 43rd

Tommy Portimo (SONATA ARCTICA) - September 5th, 1981

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

ARMORED SAINT’s Raising Fear - September 5th, 1987

GRIM REAPER's Rock You To Hell - September 5th, 1987







MOTÖRHEAD's Rock 'N' Roll - September 5th, 1987

ALICE COOPER's Raise Your Fist And Yell - September 5th, 1987

Y&T's Contagious - September 5th, 1987





Happy 35th

SOUNDGARDEN’s Louder Than Love - September 5th, 1989

Happy 24th

NILE’s Black Seeds Of Vengeance - September 5th, 2000





Happy 19th

STRATOVARIUS' Stratovarius - September 5th, 2005

Happy 17th

ALICE IN CHAINS' The Essential Alice In Chains - September 5th, 2007

HEAVEN SHALL BURN's Deaf To Our Prayers - September 5th, 2007

VADER's Impressions In Blood - September 5th, 2007

AJATTARA's Kalmanto - September 5th, 2007

DISAVOWED's Stagnated Existence - September 5th, 2007

Happy 13th

ANATHEMA's Falling Deeper - September 5th, 2011

Happy 10th

ANY GIVEN DAY’s My Longest Way Home – September 5th, 2014

IN FLAMES’ Siren Charms – September 5th, 2014