Today In Metal History 🤘 September 7th, 2022🤘 METALLICA, MERCYFUL FATE, PINK FLOYD, DIO, CAULDRON

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. BUDDY HOLLY – September 7th, 1936 – February 3rd, 1959





R.I.P. Leonard Haze (Y&T) - September 7th, 1958 - September 11th, 2016





R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO): August 23rd, 1946 - September 7th, 1978





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 57th

Barry Donaghy (HAREM SCAREM) - September 7th, 1966





Happy 54th

Kyle Stevens (BANG TANGO) - September 7th, 1968



Happy 51st

Keri Kelli (born Kenneth Fear Jr.) - September 7, 1971



Happy 49th

Paul + Andrew Haug (CONTRIVE) - September 7th, 1973





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 38th

MERCYFUL FATE’s Don't Break The Oath - September 7th, 1984



Happy 34th

METALLICA’s …And Justice For All – September 7th, 1988



Happy 38th

QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Warning - September 7th, 1984

JETHRO TULL’s Under Wraps - September 7th, 1984

Happy 35th

PINK FLOYD's A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - September 7th, 1987



Happy 32nd

LED ZEPPELIN’s Led Zeppelin Boxed Set - September 7th, 1990

Happy 23rd

STEVE VAI’s The Ultra Zone - September 7th, 1999

AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Riot, Riot Upstart - September 7th, 1999

Happy 17th Birthday

DIO’s Master Of The Moon - September 7th, 2004





Happy 12th

MEGADETH’s Rust In Peace Live – September 7th, 2010

STONE SOUR’s Audio Secrecy – September 7th, 2010

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ No Mercy Fool!/The Suicidal Family – September 7th, 2010

Happy 9th

MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s Intermezzo – September 7th, 2013

LACRIMOSA’s Revolution – September 7th, 2012

Happy 4th

CAULDRON’s New Gods - September 7th, 2018



CLUTCH’s Book of Bad Decisions - September 7th, 2018

COUNTERPARTS’ Private Room (EP) - September 7th, 2018

KORPIKLAANI’s Kulkija - September 7th, 2018

KRISIUN’s Scourge of the Enthroned - September 7th, 2018

MANIMAL’s Purgatorio - September 7th, 2018

METAL ALLEGIANCE’s Volume II – Power Drunk Majesty - September 7th, 2018

MONSTROSITY’s The Passage of Existence - September 7th, 2018

NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Pleased to Eat You - September 7th, 2018

PIG DESROYER’s Head Cage - September 7th, 2018

SATAN’s Cruel Magic - September 7th, 2018

THE SKULL’s The Endless Road Turns Dark - September 7th, 2018

SKYHARBOR’s Sunshine Dust - September 7th, 2018

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Still Cyco Punk After All These Years - September 7th, 2018