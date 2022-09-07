Today In Metal History 🤘 September 7th, 2022🤘 METALLICA, MERCYFUL FATE, PINK FLOYD, DIO, CAULDRON
September 7, 2022, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. BUDDY HOLLY – September 7th, 1936 – February 3rd, 1959
R.I.P. Leonard Haze (Y&T) - September 7th, 1958 - September 11th, 2016
R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO): August 23rd, 1946 - September 7th, 1978
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 57th
Barry Donaghy (HAREM SCAREM) - September 7th, 1966
Happy 54th
Kyle Stevens (BANG TANGO) - September 7th, 1968
Happy 51st
Keri Kelli (born Kenneth Fear Jr.) - September 7, 1971
Happy 49th
Paul + Andrew Haug (CONTRIVE) - September 7th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 38th
MERCYFUL FATE’s Don't Break The Oath - September 7th, 1984
Happy 34th
METALLICA’s …And Justice For All – September 7th, 1988
Happy 38th
QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Warning - September 7th, 1984
JETHRO TULL’s Under Wraps - September 7th, 1984
Happy 35th
PINK FLOYD's A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - September 7th, 1987
Happy 32nd
LED ZEPPELIN’s Led Zeppelin Boxed Set - September 7th, 1990
Happy 23rd
STEVE VAI’s The Ultra Zone - September 7th, 1999
AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Riot, Riot Upstart - September 7th, 1999
Happy 17th Birthday
DIO’s Master Of The Moon - September 7th, 2004
Happy 12th
MEGADETH’s Rust In Peace Live – September 7th, 2010
STONE SOUR’s Audio Secrecy – September 7th, 2010
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ No Mercy Fool!/The Suicidal Family – September 7th, 2010
Happy 9th
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s Intermezzo – September 7th, 2013
LACRIMOSA’s Revolution – September 7th, 2012
Happy 4th
CAULDRON’s New Gods - September 7th, 2018
CLUTCH’s Book of Bad Decisions - September 7th, 2018
COUNTERPARTS’ Private Room (EP) - September 7th, 2018
KORPIKLAANI’s Kulkija - September 7th, 2018
KRISIUN’s Scourge of the Enthroned - September 7th, 2018
MANIMAL’s Purgatorio - September 7th, 2018
METAL ALLEGIANCE’s Volume II – Power Drunk Majesty - September 7th, 2018
MONSTROSITY’s The Passage of Existence - September 7th, 2018
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Pleased to Eat You - September 7th, 2018
PIG DESROYER’s Head Cage - September 7th, 2018
SATAN’s Cruel Magic - September 7th, 2018
THE SKULL’s The Endless Road Turns Dark - September 7th, 2018
SKYHARBOR’s Sunshine Dust - September 7th, 2018
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Still Cyco Punk After All These Years - September 7th, 2018