Today In Metal History 🤘 September 7th, 2023🤘 METALLICA, THE WHO, MERCYFUL FATE, QUEENSRŸCHE, PINK FLOYD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. BUDDY HOLLY – September 7th, 1936 – February 3rd, 1959 (aged 22)





R.I.P. Leonard Haze (Y&T) - September 7th, 1958 - September 11th, 2016





R.I.P. Keith John Moon (THE WHO): August 23rd, 1946 - September 7th, 1978 (aged 32)



RUSH legend Neil Peart: “I think (Gene Krupa’s) rock ‘n’ roll heir was probably Keith Moon. In fact, I see a lot of direct similarities between their playing styles. Even though Keith Moon showed even more abandon and was more sloppy. But he was a drummer who really captured my imagination because he was so free and so exciting because of his freedom. It opened me up.”





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Barry Donaghy (HAREM SCAREM) - September 7th, 1966





Kyle Stevens (BANG TANGO) - September 7th, 1968



Keri Kelli (born Kenneth Fear Jr.) - September 7, 1971



Paul + Andrew Haug (CONTRIVE) - September 7th, 1973





HEAVY RELEASES

MERCYFUL FATE’s Don't Break The Oath - September 7th, 1984



METALLICA’s …And Justice For All – September 7th, 1988





QUEENSRŸCHE’s The Warning - September 7th, 1984

JETHRO TULL’s Under Wraps - September 7th, 1984





PINK FLOYD's A Momentary Lapse Of Reason - September 7th, 1987



Drum legend Carmine Appice was asked to play on “The Dogs Of War”. He told BraveWords about it:

”It was just a session that Bob Ezrin called me and said, 'there's a band screaming for Carmine drum fills' and I called him back and asked, 'Who's the band?' And he said, 'Pink Floyd', and I said, 'Whoa! Where's Nick (Mason)?'. We used to tour with them in the old days of Vanilla Fudge in the 60's. He said, 'Nick's driving his Ferraris, and his callouses are soft, and he wants some new blood. I see your drum fills all over this track.' So I said, 'Ok', and I went down to the studio, and I knew all those guys and spent the whole day with them. I loved doing that. I filled up maybe 24 tracks, and Bob just edited all the drum parts together. I never heard the finished product until it came out. I kept asking, 'What's it sound like?', and he kept saying, 'Fantastic! Call me next week.' I was doing a movie called Black Roses, it was a heavy metal horror movie, like one of those B movies, and I was in Canada, in Hamilton. Underneath the streets they have the malls, underground malls because it's so friggin cold up there. So it was summertime, September kind of thing, and I heard on the radio in Canada that A Momentary Lapse Of Reason just came out. In stores now. So, I immediately went down from the hotel into the mall and looked for a record store and I bought a cassette. The first thing I did, I went to that track and listened to that song, ‘The Dogs Of War’, on my Sony Walkman, and I was blown away by the fact that number one, I was on a Pink Floyd record. Even though we started out with them, they got so big. But I was on that record and I was on that record sounding like me, and kicking ass.”







LED ZEPPELIN’s Led Zeppelin Boxed Set - September 7th, 1990





STEVE VAI’s The Ultra Zone - September 7th, 1999

AGNOSTIC FRONT’s Riot, Riot Upstart - September 7th, 1999

MEGADETH’s Rust In Peace Live – September 7th, 2010

STONE SOUR’s Audio Secrecy – September 7th, 2010

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ No Mercy Fool!/The Suicidal Family – September 7th, 2010

MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO’s Intermezzo – September 7th, 2013

LACRIMOSA’s Revolution – September 7th, 2012

CAULDRON’s New Gods - September 7th, 2018



CLUTCH’s Book of Bad Decisions - September 7th, 2018

COUNTERPARTS’ Private Room (EP) - September 7th, 2018

KORPIKLAANI’s Kulkija - September 7th, 2018

KRISIUN’s Scourge of the Enthroned - September 7th, 2018

MANIMAL’s Purgatorio - September 7th, 2018

METAL ALLEGIANCE’s Volume II – Power Drunk Majesty - September 7th, 2018

MONSTROSITY’s The Passage of Existence - September 7th, 2018

NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Pleased to Eat You - September 7th, 2018

PIG DESROYER’s Head Cage - September 7th, 2018

SATAN’s Cruel Magic - September 7th, 2018

THE SKULL’s The Endless Road Turns Dark - September 7th, 2018

SKYHARBOR’s Sunshine Dust - September 7th, 2018

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Still Cyco Punk After All These Years - September 7th, 2018