Today In Metal History 🤘 September 8th, 2024🤘RUSH, DOKKEN, BLIND GUARDIAN, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Michael J. “Wild Mick” Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956





Happy 66th

Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958

Happy 57th

Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967

Happy 56th

Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 37th

RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987





Happy 21st

IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003 (North American release)



Happy 25th

TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999

Happy 15th

3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009

ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009

Happy 7th

ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017







LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017

LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017

THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017

CANNABIS CORPSE - Left Hand Pass - September 8th, 2017

STRAY FROM THE PATH - Only Death Is Real - September 8th, 2017



Happy 1st

Bio-Cancer - Revengeance - September 8th, 2023

Conquer Divide - Slow Burn - September 8th, 2023

Cryptopsy - As Gomorrah Burns - September 8th, 2023

Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg For Death - September 8th, 2023

Finsterforst - Jenseits - September 8th, 2023

George Lynch - Guitars At The End Of The World - September 8th, 2023

Kvelertak - Endling - September 8th, 2023

Oomph! - Richter und Henker - September 8th, 2023

Puddle Of Mudd - Ubiquitous - September 8th, 2023

Saliva - Revelation - September 8th, 2023

Sylosis - A Sign Of Things To Come - September 8th, 2023