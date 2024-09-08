Today In Metal History 🤘 September 8th, 2024🤘RUSH, DOKKEN, BLIND GUARDIAN, IRON MAIDEN, ARCH ENEMY
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
Michael J. “Wild Mick” Brown (DOKKEN, TED NUGENT, LYNCH MOB) - September 8th, 1956
Happy 66th
Michael Lardie (GREAT WHITE, NIGHT RANGER) - September 8th, 1958
Happy 57th
Tony O’Hora (PRAYING MANTIS) - September 8th, 1967
Happy 56th
Marcus Siepen (BLIND GUARDIAN) - September 8th, 1968
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 37th
RUSH's Hold Your Fire - September 8th, 1987
Happy 21st
IRON MAIDEN’s Dance Of Death – September 8th, 2003 (North American release)
Happy 25th
TRISTANIA's Beyond The Veil - September 8th, 1999
Happy 15th
3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Here Waits Thy Doom - September 8th, 2009
ADVENT’s Naked And Cold – September 8th, 2009
Happy 7th
ARCH ENEMY’s Will To Power – September 8th, 2017
LIVING COLOUR’s Shade – September 8th, 2017
LYNCH MOB’s The Brotherhood – September 8th, 2017
THRESHOLD’s Legends Of The Shires – September 8th, 2017
CANNABIS CORPSE - Left Hand Pass - September 8th, 2017
STRAY FROM THE PATH - Only Death Is Real - September 8th, 2017
Happy 1st
Bio-Cancer - Revengeance - September 8th, 2023
Conquer Divide - Slow Burn - September 8th, 2023
Cryptopsy - As Gomorrah Burns - September 8th, 2023
Dying Fetus - Make Them Beg For Death - September 8th, 2023
Finsterforst - Jenseits - September 8th, 2023
George Lynch - Guitars At The End Of The World - September 8th, 2023
Kvelertak - Endling - September 8th, 2023
Oomph! - Richter und Henker - September 8th, 2023
Puddle Of Mudd - Ubiquitous - September 8th, 2023
Saliva - Revelation - September 8th, 2023
Sylosis - A Sign Of Things To Come - September 8th, 2023