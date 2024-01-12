TODAY WAS YESTERDAY Launch Lyric Video For "A Louder Silence" Feat. RUSH Guitarist ALEX LIFESON

Today Was Yesterday and Music Theories Recordings / Mascot Label Group recently announced the global release of the duo’s debut studio album on February 23.

Drummer, percussionist and programmer Ty Dennis and lead vocalist, primary songwriter, bassist, guitarist, pianist and programmer Angelo Barbera together are Today Was Yesterday. On this collection of recordings, both Robby Krieger and Alex Lifeson contribute several performances.

Watch a video for "A Louder Silence" featuring Alex Lifeson below, and pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Grace" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"A Louder Silence" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"On My Own" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"I Take All"

"My Dog Is My God" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"Faceless Faraway Song" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"If I Fall (Silly Games)" (feat. Robby Krieger)

"Rukus"

"Borrowed"

"My New Low" (feat. Alex Lifeson)

"A Louder Silence" lyric video:

"Grace" lyric video: