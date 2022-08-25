TODD KERNS - New EP, Five Songs, Available For Pre-Order

Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, Bruce Kulick, The Age Of Electric) has pressed a very limited number of copies of his new EP, 5 Songs. Pre-orders for both signed and unsigned CDs are available now via Etsy. "We are hoping to have them at the Count's Vamp'd show (on September 16th) so VIP's will be able to get first dibs on them," says Todd.

5 Songs artwork and tracklisting:

"You Can Always Go Home" (feat. Saraphina Violin & Richard Fairthrone II)

"I Knew I Loved You"

"Little Grace"

"Blackstar"

"Girl Loves Me"

"You Can Always Go Home":

"Little Grace":

"Blackstar":

Catch Todd Kerns & Friends live at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 16th. VIP tickets are available now at this location.

(Art by the always awesome Scooter Magee)