TODD KERNS Presents 2020 - The Year In Review

Proud Canadian and current Vegas resident Todd Kerns (The Age Of Electric, Static In Stereo, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators, Toque) will host 2020: The Year That Never Ends Finally Ends - The Year In Review, this Thursday, December 31 - New Year's Eve - at 2pm PST / 5pm EST on his YouTube channel.

"I’ll be catching up on how 2020 went down in my world," says Todd. "Looking back at all things SMKC, Toque, Bruce Kulick, Minefield and the multiple other seeds that have been planted for 2021."

"Here are all of the guests from Todd Dammit Kerns Talks To... in 2020: Frank Sidoris, Zach Throne, Jeremy Asbrock, Alicia Vigil, Rich Jones, Ryan Spencer Cook, Ryan Roxie, Clifton Collins Jr, Rowan Robertson, Phil Shouse, Frank Bello, Dave Ellefson, Nick Reese, Blas Elias, Cory Churko, Craig Gass, Bruce Kulick, Chris Jericho, Steve Stevens, Hugh McDonald, Doug Aldrich, Duff McKagan, Glenn Hughes, Phil Campbell, Danny B Harvey plus a whole lot of other important people. Artwork by the ever amazing Scooter Magee."