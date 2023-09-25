TODD KERNS - Two Acoustic Shows In The Motherland
September 25, 2023, 15 minutes ago
Singer / songwriter Todd Kerns (Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, The Age Of Electric) will be performing two acoustic shows in his home and native land, Canada. Details are as follows:
October
6 - The Roxy - Vancouver, BC
7 - The Broken Hearts Club at The Crown & Thieves Winery - Kelowna, BC
In the video below, Agent Royale presents Todd Kerns (the lost acoustic set) performed at Steve's Music Store in Toronto, Ontario in 2016. Enjoy!