TODD LA TORRE Celebrates 10 Years As A Member Of QUEENSRŸCHE - "Magic Was Happening And The Course Of History Was About To Seriously Change"

Queensrÿche frontman Todd La Torre has checked in with the following message:

Ten years ago today (June 8th) I hooked up with the guys from Queensrÿche as a side project. We sold out the only two shows under this name. Unbeknownst to me, a month later I would officially become the new vocalist for Queensrÿche.

Magic was happening and the course of history was about to seriously change. Fans that dropped off years ago were actually getting interested again, and new opportunities were presenting themselves that the band hadn't had, like playing Wacken for the first time, for example.

Four albums and a decade later, Queensrÿche is still very much alive and well. We couldn't have succeeded and maintained that success so well without your support that's for sure, so thank you all."

Queensrÿche will release their 16th album, Digital Noise Alliance, on October 7 via Century Media Records. Returning as producer is Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who previously worked with the band on 2015's Condition Hüman and 2019's The Verdict.

The band shared the news of the upcoming release with the teaser below, simply stating: "Digital Noise Alliance - October 7, 2022."

Stay tuned for complete details, coming soon.