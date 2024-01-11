Tokyo Riff Lords SABLE HILLS Sign With Arising Empire, Share "Odyssey" Music Video

Arising Empire welcomes Tokyo riff lords Sable Hills, a band that has rapidly risen to prominence in Japan's metal scene, to its roster. This introduction is perfectly timed with the release of the video for the new single, "Odyssey".

Stream the single here, and watch the video below. It is also the title track of their new album Odyssey, set to be released in April.

"The new song 'Odyssey' is the beginning of our long journey," says guitarist Rict Mishima. "We have a new member and a new label. Finally, we're ready to go. The song is very melodic, and also heavy. Very metal, and also hardcore. We release this song with 100 precent confidence and are so excited to show our new sound to you."

Sable Hills are charting an exciting new course, marked by the integration of guitarist/vocalist Wataru into the band. Following their previous single "A New Chapter," "Odyssey" showcases Wataru's fresh and engaging vocals, supported by the technical brilliance of Atrium Audio's Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland. These engineers are celebrated for their work with renowned bands such as August Burns Red and Polaris, bringing a refined touch to the band's sound.

Sable Hills have captivated audiences with their electrifying headline tours, notably "Chaos J.P. 2023," which featured international acts such as Like Moths To Flames and Knosis, led by Ryo Kinoshita, former vocalist of Crystal Lake. This tour marked an important return to Japan for these acts after a long hiatus.

The band's ascent to prominence was ignited by their debut album Embers, released in 2019 and which received widespread acclaim and positioned them at the pinnacle of Japan's metal and loud music scenes. Their ability to share the stage with renowned Japanese bands like coldrain, Crystal Lake, and international heavyweights such as Fit For A King and After The Burial demonstrates their appeal.

Participation in major festivals like the Bloodaxe Festival at Club Citta Kawasaki and the True North Festival at Shin-Kiba Studio Coast has further enhanced Sable Hills' reputation. The release of their second album Duality, in collaboration with Mark Lewis, a notable figure in the metal music industry, marked another high point in their career. The album's release tour, extending from Japan to Europe, featured their performances at globally recognized metal festivals, including Wacken Open Air in Germany and Brutal Assault in the Czech Republic. At Wacken Open Air 2022, Sable Hills achieved an historic victory, winning the Metal Battle 2022 - a first for a Japanese band.

In 2023, the band continued to blaze a trail of success. They sold out their show at Spotify O-West and performed at major festivals including coldrain's Blare Fest, Knotfest, and Wacken Open Air 2023 for the second consecutive year. Their self-organized Frontline Festival at Kawasaki Club Citta was a resounding success, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees.

With the release of Odyssey, Sable Hills are not just expanding their discography but also reinforcing their position as a dynamic entity. Arising Empire is proud to be associated with a band of such caliber and is excited about the journey ahead with Sable Hills.

Sable Hills lineup:

Takuya Mishima - Vocals

Wataru Yuasa - Guitar + Vocals

Rict Mishima - Guitar

Takuya Ueda - Bass

Keita Kondo - Drums

(Photo - Jessie Kojima)