Tokyo’s HEBI KATANA – III Album To Receive Vinyl Release In August

This Charming Man Records will release Tokyo’s Hebi Katana’s III album on vinyl on August 28. Preorder at thischarmingmanrecords.de. The pressing is limited to 300 copies (100 purple/black dot, 200 crystal clear wax).

The classic doom riff and mellow and dark melody reminiscent of The Obsessed and Trouble have become a hot topic mainly overseas. Both works have been released on CD/LP/cassette by domestic and international labels. Their dark yet melodious doom sound attracted attention, especially among doom/stoner enthusiasts around the world.

This work, which is the third album, maintains the classic doom/hard rock sound that has been created up to now, but it also has a strong jam feeling honed through expeditions including overseas tours, and the band ensemble is truly impressive. It is a work of art. Coupled with member changes, the content gives a sense of significant growth and progress. In addition, the songs created through collaboration with seasoned live acts have a more vivid finish. Through songwriting that involves everyone’s participation, each band’s colors and characters are strongly reflected, and it can be said that the band is exploring a unique sound based on the doom/stoner sound.

“Hallelujah Anyway” is a straightforward attack with a classic heavy riff and mellow chorus, “Depressed Blues” is a combination of a mid-tempo heavy riff and dark vocals In the second half, “Darkest Priest” develops into a more doomy shuffle boogie, and “Lost” drifts from a dark arpeggio-driven melody to a heavy and sinking development, and the songs included are rich and fulfilling. The yellowtail is something to behold.

Tracklisting:

“Hallelujah Anyway”

“The Debtor”

“Depressed Blues”

“No Sorrow”

“Pennsylvania Blood”

“The Hole”

“Darkest Priest”

“Lost”