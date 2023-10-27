TOM GABRIEL WARRIOR's TRIUMPH OF DEATH Release Debut Video "Massacra"

Tom Gabriel Warrior: "The revivification of Hellhammer's 'Massacra', almost forty years after the song's inception. The new single and first video clip to accompany Triumph Of Death's Resurrection Of The Flesh, an immoderate on-stage celebration of Hellhammer's music."

Watch the video below:

Triumph Of Death’s debut live release, Resurrection Of The Flesh, is the culmination of three concerts. Recorded in the spring of 2023 at Hell’s Heroes Festival in Houston, Texas, Dark Easter Metal Meeting in Munich, Germany and SWR Barroselas Metal Fest in Portugal, the album was produced by Tom Gabriel Warrior and Triptykon's V. Santura. The record captures the band at their primeval finest; raw, foreboding and heavy. The songs may date back four decades but here they are revealed to be still just as vital today as when they were written in the band’s infamous rehearsal bunker in the rural village of Birchwil, Switzerland in the early 1980s. From the thunderous opening chords of "Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)" to the malevolent, morbid feedback of set closer "Triumph Of Death", this album is a sixty minute document of the overwhelming power of the live performance of Triumph Of Death, and it captures the spirit and intensity of these historic songs that have transcended decades to become revered and timeless.

Warrior: "This album is, most importantly, testament to the unique connection that exists between the audience and this band. Hellhammer's music was an underground token in 1982 to 1984, often ridiculed and shunned, and we owe the fact that we are now able to perform it all across the globe entirely to grace, openness, and enthusiasm of those who make exactly these concerts possible. They give us as much as we given them, and my gratitude to them knows no limits."

For special pre-orders and exclusive merch bundles, head here.

Resurrection Of The Flesh, out November 10, will be available as:

- Deluxe CD mediabook

- Double gatefold LP w/booklet and posters on black vinyl and B&W swirl (indie store exclusive)

- Super deluxe double red vinyl LP bookpack with bonus 7” single plus posters

Tracklisting:

"The Third Of The Storms (Evoked Damnation)"

"Massacra"

"Maniac"

"Blood Insanity"

"Decapitator"

"Crucifixion"

"Reaper"

"Horus/Aggressor"

"Revelations Of Doom"

"Messiah"

"Visions Of Mortality"

"Triumph Of Death"

Bonus 7” song (Super deluxe edition only):

"Decapitator" (Live In Houston)

"Messiah":

Triumph Of Death lineup:

Tom Gabriel Warrior - voice/guitar

André Mathieu - guitar/vocals

Jamie Lee Cussigh - bass

Tim Iso Wey – drums