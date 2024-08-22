TOM HAMILTON Discusses AEROSMITH's Retirement From Touring - "First Let Me Start By Clearing Up Some Information On STEVEN TYLER's Injury"

Legendary rockers, Aerosmith, recently announced their retirement from touring, canceling their Peace Out Farewell Tour. The band released a statement stating 76-year-old singer Steven Tyler is unable to fully recover from a vocal injury.

Charlie Kendall's Metalshop recently conducted an email interview with Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton about the retirement announcement. An excerpt follows...

Charlie Kendall: "Tell us why the band decided to retire from touring."

Tom Hamilton: "First let me start by clearing up some information on Steven’s injury. We were playing the third show of our Peace Out Tour last September. During the third song of the set Steven had a fall that resulted in a fracture to his larynx. Somehow he finished the show. Don’t ask me how. It’s a testament to his strength and desire to give the people what they came for. It wasn’t a case of him blowing his throat out by doing something wrong. He has been healing well and working his ass off to get ready to go back out on the road but it just wasn’t possible. We don’t know what the future holds but it won’t include touring."

The Toshi Aizawa YouTube channel uploaded 4K video with upgraded sound for what now turns out to be Aerosmith's final concert, performed on September 9, 2023 at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Back In The Saddle"

"Walkin' The Dog"

"Rag Doll"

"Livin' On The Edge"

"Janie's Got A Gun"

"No More No More"

"Cryin'"

"Adam's Apple"

"Seasons Of Wither"

"Movin' Out"

"Love In An Elevator"

"Bright Light Fright"

"I Don't Want To Miss A Thing"

"Rats In The Cellar"

"Sweet Emotion"

"Toys In The Attic"

Encore:

"Dream On"

"Walk This Way"

Upon the announcement of their retirement, Aerosmith shared the following statement:

“It was 1970 when a spark of inspiration became Aerosmith. Thanks to you, our Blue Army, that spark caught flame and has been burning for over five decades. Some of you have been with us since the beginning and all of you are the reason we made rock ‘n’ roll history. It has been the honor of our lives to have our music become part of yours. In every club, on every massive tour and at moments grand and private you have given us a place in the soundtrack of your lives.

“We’ve always wanted to blow your mind when performing. As you know, Steven’s voice is an instrument like no other. He has spent months tirelessly working on getting his voice to where it was before his injury. We’ve seen him struggling despite having the best medical team by his side. Sadly, it is clear, that a full recovery from his vocal injury is not possible. We have made a heartbreaking and difficult, but necessary, decision - as a band of brothers - to retire from the touring stage.

“We are grateful beyond words for everyone who was pumped to get on the road with us one last time. Grateful to our expert crew, our incredible team and the thousands of talented people who’ve made our historic runs possible. A final thank you to you - the best fans on planet Earth. Play our music loud, now and always. Dream On. You’ve made our dreams come true."