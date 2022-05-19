TOM KEIFER Performs First Show In Over Two Years At M3 Rock Festival Featuring CINDERELLA Classics; Video Of Entire Set Streaming

On May 7th, former Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer performed at the M3 Rock festival in Columbia, MD. It was his first show in two years due to the Covid pandemic. Fan-filmed video of his entire show, which featured several Cinderella classics, is available below.

"Touching The Divine"

"Night Songs" (Cinderella)

"Coming Home" (Cinderella)

"It’s Not Enough"

"Somebody Save Me" (Cinderella)

"Rise"

"Nobody’s Fool" (Cinderella)

"Solid Ground"

"Fallin' Apart At The Seams" (Cinderella)

"The Last Mile" (Cinderella)

"Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)" (Cinderella)

"Shake Me" (Cinderella)

"Shelter Me" (Cinderella)

"Long Cold Winter" (Cinderella)

"The Death Of Me"

"Gypsy Road" (Cinderella)