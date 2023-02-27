TOM KEIFER's #KEIFERBAND Announce 2023 Tour Dates With WINGER, JOHN CORABI

Tom Keifer remains a resilient, relevant figure in the rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist and front man of hard rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice and guitar, and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, were integral in moving 15 million records worldwide.

Over the past decade, Keifer transitioned his talents to a solo career, enjoying continued success recording and touring with #keiferband. #keiferband is Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers, Tanya Davis. Two critically-acclaimed albums have been released to date: The Way Life Goes (2013) and Rise (2019). 2023 will mark #keiferband’s ten year anniversary. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their “Live Loud Tour” with plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows combining all the classic, chart topping hits of Cinderella with new faves from #keiferband releases.

The first round of dates in 2023 for Tom Keifer's #keiferband with Winger and John Corabi are listed below. More shows are coming soon!

June

15 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

17 - Blue Note - Harrison, OH

18 - Dr. Pepper Park - Roanoke, VA

21 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, NY

23 - Santander Performing Arts Center - Reading, PA

24 - Palladium Ballroom - New York, NY

27 - Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts - Patchogue, NY

28 - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH

30 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

July

1 - Mountain View Amphitheater - Cheswick, PA

6 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

7 - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre - Providence, RI

14 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL

15 - The Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL

18 - The Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

19 - Steelhouse - Omaha, NE (with L.A. Guns)

21 - Mid Summer Music Fest Rock Week 2023 - Menahga, MN (with L.A. Guns)

22 - Medina Entertainment Center - Hamel, MN (with L.A. Guns)

27 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

28 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX

29 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX

August

18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

(Photo - Tammy Vega)