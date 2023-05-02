TOM KEIFER's #KEIFERBAND Release New Video For "Untitled"; Special Edition Rise+ Vinyl Available In July

Hard rock fans! If you’ve been craving a grinding, blues soaked, heavy groove, then Tom Keifer #keiferband’s “Untitled,” just might be the fix. Drawing inspiration from the classic album cuts of the ‘70s vinyl era, “Untitled”‘s unconventional, nearly six-minute arrangement, is the antithesis of today’s radio single format. Written by Tom Keifer and Savannah Keifer, the heavy, dark jam and lyric of “Untitled” screams a cautionary tale of evil, deception and the consequences that follow.

The video for “Untitled,” produced and edited by Joshua Smith, is stylized in the black, white and red colors of the -RISE+ album art and illustrations, painting the message of the song with an edgy, haunting, in your face performance. Watch below:

Along with the “Untitled” music video premiere, Cleopatra Records is announcing the release of a special edition splatter-designed vinyl of #keiferband’s critically acclaimed album, Rise+, with a 20-page 11”x11” full color illustrated lyric booklet that’s due out July 7. Fans can pre-order it here.

2023 will commemorate the ten-year anniversary of #keiferband and ten years of incredible memories with their fans. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their “Live Loud 2023” tour along with Winger and John Corabi. Plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows combining all the classic hits of Cinderella and new favorites from the solo releases are set to launch June 15 in Atlanta, GA at the Buckhead Theater. The line-up varies for some shows.

Check out #keiferband ‘s “Live Loud 2023” tour at any of the following stops:

June

15 - Buckhead Theater - Atlanta, GA (with Winger and John Corabi)

17 - Blue Note Theatre - Harrison, OH (with Winger and John Corabi)

18 - Dr Pepper Park - Roanoke, VA (with Winger and John Corabi)

21 - St. George Theatre - Staten Island, NY (with Winger and John Corabi)

23 - Santander PAC - Reading, PA (with Winger and John Corabi)

24 - Palladium - New York, NY (with Winger and John Corabi)

27 - Patchogue Theatre - Patchogue, NY (with Winger and John Corabi)

28 - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NH (with Winger and John Corabi)

30 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA (with Winger and John Corabi)

July

1 - Mountain View Amph - Cheswick, PA (with Winger and John Corabi)

6 - Penn’s Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA (with Winger and John Corabi)

7 - The Strand - Providence, RI (with Winger and John Corabi)

8 - Summer Stage at Tags - Big Flat, NY (with Stephen Pearcy and Vixen

13 - The Goodyear Theater - Akron, OH (with Winger and John Corabi)

14 - Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, IL (with Winger and John Corabi)

15 - Des Plaines Theatre - Des Plaines, IL (with Winger and John Corabi)

18 - Oriental Theater - Denver, CO (#keiferband Evening With)

19 - Steelhouse Omaha - Omaha, NE (with L.A. Guns)

21 - Mid-Summer Music Fest - Menahga, MN (with L.A. Guns)

22 - Event Center - Medina, MN (with L.A. Guns)

27 - Granada Theater - Dallas, TX (with John Corabi)

28 - Rise Rooftop - Houston, TX (with John Corabi)

29 - Haute Spot - Cedar Park, TX (with John Corabi)

August

3 - Epic Events Center - Ashwaubenon, WI (with Winger and John Corabi)

4 - Civic Center - Peoria, IL (with Winger and John Corabi)

5 - Black Oak Mountain - Lampe, MO (with Winger and John Corabi)

10 - District 142 - Wyandotte, MI (#keiferband Evening With)

11 - Paramount Theatre - Anderson, IN (with John Corabi)

12 - Honeywell Center - Wabash, IN (with John Corabi)

16 - Tennessee Theatre - Knoxville, TN (with John Corabi)

17 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC (with John Corabi)

18 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (with Winger and John Corabi)

(Photo - Tammy Vega)