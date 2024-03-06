TOM MORELLO And Others Celebrate 70 Years Of Fender's Stratocaster With Performance Of JIMI HENDRIX Classic "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"; Video

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) is celebrating the 70th Anniversary of the Stratocaster® guitar, an unrivalled and iconic masterpiece from the visionary portfolio of founder, Leo Fender. What distinguishes the Stratocaster is not just its remarkable pedigree, but its capacity to transcend genre, skill levels, and any qualifying parameter. Beloved by enthusiasts with even a passing interest in music, the Stratocaster holds a special place in the hearts of collectors, seasoned professionals, and dedicated fans who revere this famed model.

To commemorate this remarkable milestone, Fender's year-long celebration goes beyond mere nostalgia. It encompasses the release of seven new models, each meticulously designed to pay homage to the Stratocaster guitars' enduring legacy. These models, featuring two existing classics adorned in the Stratocaster guitars famous 2-Colour Sunburst finish and five limited edition anniversary models, symbolise Fender's commitment to innovation, acknowledging the evolving musical landscape and mission to inspire the next generation of players, ensuring the Stratocaster guitars influence continues to resonate for years to come.

In 1954, the iconic Fender Stratocaster burst onto the scene, leaving an indelible mark that would forever transform the musical landscape. Today, seven decades later, Fender reflects on the enduring impact of this legendary instrument, one that has played a central role in the creation of countless classics across genres globally. Upon its introduction, the instrument was heralded for its barrier-breaking design—this was the first electric guitar to not overtly mimic the shape and structure of older hollowbody jazz-style electrics. In addition to the Stratocaster guitars' bold aesthetic choices, both the three-pickup setup and user-friendly tremolo bridge were seen as revolutionary steps forward in electric guitar manufacturing. It became immediately apparent that this instrument was setting a new precedent, however things were just getting started.

In the late 1960s, a musician by the name of Jimi Hendrix arrived on the scene. Besides his otherworldly stage presence, songwriting, and guitar-playing abilities, his signature was a classic off-white Stratocaster that seemed to hardly ever leave his side. Hendrix’s affinity for the Stratocaster elevated the instrument to new heights, witnessing players across all genres favouring the lightweight, single-coil outfitted guitar over the more conventional dual-humbucker guitars.

Since then, the Stratocaster has graced the stage alongside icons among the likes of Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Bonnie Raitt, Mark Knopfler, Jeff Beck, Juanes, Kurt Cobain, John Frusciante, H.E.R., Steve Lacy, and scores more.

“One of the fascinating nuances about Jimi was that his guitars weren’t just instruments to him, but extensions of him…part of his persona. He communicated a different vibe through each guitar and that’s what made him select certain instruments for certain songs,” said Janie Hendrix. “It was about the mood and feelings he wanted to evoke. When he picked up his Stratocaster, strap yourself in, because he’s going to take you on a wild, free ride. If you listen to songs from Are You Experienced you feel the electricity of his Strat that he played in live performances, bringing that unmistakable surge created by Jimi through that extension of himself. It’s a thrilling thing to see and hear.”

“As a teenager, the Stratocaster was the guitar of my dreams. The artists that inspired me to play, Jimi Hendrix, Ritchie Blackmore, David Gilmour and others, all played Stratocaster guitars on landmark albums I listened to endlessly then and now,” said FMIC CEO, Andy Mooney. “After 70 years, the Stratocaster guitar is the electric guitar most often played by today’s artists, on stage, in studio and at home. Our goal with the Anniversary collection is to celebrate players at every level, from beginner to virtuoso and recognize the far-reaching impact of this very special instrument.”

Marking the "Year of the Stratocaster" in its 70th anniversary, Fender proudly unveils a celebration highlighting the rich legacy of this favoured instrument known as being "Forever Ahead of Its Time." The campaign will not only showcase various content pieces, from hero films to compelling stories, but will also emphasize how these elements highlight the wide breadth of influence the Strat has had on artists and players across genres, regions, and generations, all of whom have played pivotal roles in shaping its enduring impact on music history.

Players and fans alike can expect a fully integrated global initiative, engaging, activating, and expanding relationships with the modern player - Fender's commitment to staying "Forever Ahead of Its Time" in the dynamic world of music. For 70 years the Stratocaster has been the perfect guitar for rebellious and ground-breaking artists. Once viewed as unconventional, its visionary design has proven to be forever innovative, forever iconic and forever ahead of its time.

Celebrate the Strat with a cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”. Full performance featuring shredding by Tom Morello, Nile Rodgers, Ari O’Neal, REI, Nile Rodgers, Tash Sultana and Jimmie Vaughan.