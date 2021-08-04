TOM MORELLO Covers AC/DC Classic "Highway To Hell" With EDDIE VEDDER, BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN; Audio

Tom Morello world premiered the debut song from his new album, The Atlas Underground Fire, today on six SiriusXM channels.

Morello’s cover of AC/DC's "Highway To Hell", featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder, first aired on SiriusXM’s Lithium, E Street Radio, Pearl Jam Radio, Turbo, Classic Rewind and Ozzy’s Boneyard channels this morning. You can now hear the cover below.

The Atlas Underground Fire features collaborations with Springsteen, Vedder, Bring Me The Horizon, Phantogram, Chris Stapleton, Mike Posner, Grandson and more.

Tom Morello hosts SiriusXM’s Tom Morello’s Radio Comandante, a weekly show dedicated to a new musical theme which airs on a SiriusXM channel that suits the current show’s theme. Additionally listeners can hear Tom Morello’s One Man Revolution on SiriusXM’s Lithium channel, as well as SiriusXM’s original podcast Tom Morello’s Maximum Firepower available on the SXM App. Listeners can also tune in to Tom Morello’s three SiriusXM channels Tom Morello’s Battle Hymns Radio, Tom Morello’s Heavy Metal Happy Hour Radio and Tom Morello’s Riffs, Rhymes, & Rebellion Radio.