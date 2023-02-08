TOM MORELLO On RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination - "It's An Honour, And It's Great For The Fans"; Video

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation recently announced the nominees for 2023 induction, among them, Rage Agains The Machine. Guitarist Tom Morello was a guest on Audacy Check In, and was asked about the band's nomination (see video below).

Says Tom: “This is Rage Against The Machine’s fifth nomination. So always the bridesmaid, never the bride in a way. It’s an honour, and it’s great for the fans, and it’s something my mom would be very happy (about).”

The list of 14 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame include: Joy Division + New Order, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael, Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, Willie Nelson, Warren Zevon, The White Stripes, Soundgarden, Sheryl Crow, The Spinners, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, and Cyndi Lauper.

A message states: "Your vote, your voice. It’s time for you to support your favorite Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 Nominees and help them reach the top 5 of the official Fans' Ballot. You can select up to 5 Nominees daily and submit your vote. Share your ballot, spread the word and rock the vote now until April 28th!"

Vote now at vote.rockhall.com.

(Tom Morello photo - Eitan Miskevich)