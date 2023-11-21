TOM PETERSSON Talks Leaving CHEAP TRICK At Height Of Band's Career - "Things Just Kind Of Went Out Of Control"; Video

November 21, 2023, 40 minutes ago

In the video below from AXS TV, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson, and Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick talk about their infamous At Budokan live album (which included a legendary performance of "I Want You To Want Me"), how they garnered such a massive fan base in Japan, what they learned by opening for bands like KISS and Queen, and more on The Big Interview.

