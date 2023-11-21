TOM PETERSSON Talks Leaving CHEAP TRICK At Height Of Band's Career - "Things Just Kind Of Went Out Of Control"; Video

In the video below from AXS TV, Robin Zander, Tom Petersson, and Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick talk about their infamous At Budokan live album (which included a legendary performance of "I Want You To Want Me"), how they garnered such a massive fan base in Japan, what they learned by opening for bands like KISS and Queen, and more on The Big Interview.

