TOM PETTY - Limited Edition Original Gibson SJ-200 Wildflower Acoustic Guitar Commissioned For The Music Icon; Available Worldwide

Rare and collectible, this first run of the Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower acoustic guitar features the detailed SJ-200 ornamentation and beauty expected from Gibson acoustics, it is equipped with a AAA Sitka spruce top, a stunning and highly figured quilted maple back and sides and the neck is flamed maple.

With gold Grover Imperial Tuners, as well as an LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pick up with soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls, this SJ-200 is stage-ready, right out of its custom Wildflower case. Personalized artist touches include the Wildflower logo in Mother-of-Pearl on the headstock, the “You Belong Among the Wildflowers” lyric decal on the back of the headstock and Tom Petty’s signature engraved on the double pickguard make this a very special guitar. An acoustic masterpiece, only 100 of these SJ-200 Wildflower guitars will be available.

For complete details, visit Gibson.com.

Watch the Tom Petty SJ-200 Wildflower video clip featuring George Drakoulias (longtime Tom Petty producer) and Alan (Bugs) Weidel (Tom Petty guitar tech and longtime friend):

Both solo, and with his band The Heartbreakers, Tom Petty created some of the most beloved and enduring music of our time. Released late 2020, Tom Petty’s final project, the long-awaited Wildflowers & All The Rest, featured all 25 songs from the Wildflowers sessions as they were originally envisioned by Tom. Produced by Tom, Rick Rubin, and Mike Campbell, the Wildflowers & All The Rest collection is a complete look at one of rock music’s most unique and beloved albums allowing fans to see the entire recording process from demos, to the studio, to the stage, and more.

Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) will be released on April 16 via Warner Records. The album features 16 studio recordings of alternate takes, long cuts, and jam versions of Wildflowers songs as Tom, band members and co-producer Rick Rubin worked to finalize the album in 1994. The release offers fans further deep access into the writing and recording of Wildflowers, as well as realizing the full vision of the project as Tom had always intended. The tracks on Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) were previously released on the limited-edition Super Deluxe 9-LP version of Wildflowers & All The Rest and will now be available on limited edition gold vinyl for TomPetty.com and indie retail, CDs and on all digital streaming platforms for the first time. For more information on Finding Wildflowers, head here.

The new documentary, Tom Petty: Somewhere You Feel Free, explores the same time period of Petty’s life; creating and touring around the Wildflowers album. Shot by Petty’s filmographer Martyn Atkins and directed by Mary Wharton, Somewhere You Feel Free is crafted around a treasure trove of discovered 16mm footage, as well as new interviews with Adria Petty, producer Rick Rubin and Petty’s Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench, and Steve Ferrone. For more information on the film, which premiered at SXSW last week, head here.

(Photos - Gibson)