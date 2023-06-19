TOM PETTY's Family Files Police Report Over "Stolen" Auction Items; Photo Gallery

Tom Petty's family has cops taking a closer look at his wardrobe, at least the items that ended up on an auction block... and we've learned it's a grand theft investigation, reports TMZ.

"Law enforcement tells TMZ... the late singer's family members filed the report last week after discovering Tom's belongings were up for auction. They're pissed because, according to them, the items were last seen getting loaded into an L.A. storage unit.

We're told LAPD took a grand theft report and will now investigate the matter.

TMZ broke the story... Tom's jackets, shoes, hats and clothes showed up in an RR Auction lot last month... but then the family called foul, claiming Tom's gear was actually stolen.

The auction house says Tom's stuff was consigned by a third party to be auctioned starting June 22... and they say the gear is from Tom's former home in Encino, CA. After Tom's family raised concerns, RR Auction pulled the items and told us they were 'aggressively investigating the situation'."

Read more, and view a photo gallery, at TMZ.com.