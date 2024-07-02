TOMB MOLD – Enraptured By Fate’s Tangled Thread North American Summer Tour With HORRENDOUS Begins Thursday
Ontario death metal unit Tomb Mold will launch their massive North American tour this Thursday.
Following festival performances at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, the inaugural Austin Deathfest, the inaugural Prepare The Ground Fest, and the annual Sled Island gathering, Tomb Mold now begins their most extensive tour in the band’s history on the Enraptured By Fate’s Tangled Thread Tour.
Joined by their allies in Horrendous, the three-week trek begins in Tomb Mold’s hometown of Toronto this Thursday, July 4, and ends in Brooklyn on July 27.
Dates:
July
4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
5 – Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques
6 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East / Downstairs
7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo (Downstairs)
9 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups
10 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary
11 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle
12 – Chicago, IL – Reggies
13 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
14 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar
16 – Austin, TX – The Lost Well
17 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada
18 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia
19 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply
20 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub
21 – Miami, FL – Gramps
23 – Greenville, SC – New Radio Room
24 – Raleigh, NC – Chapel Of Bones
25 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club
26 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
27 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch
