TOMB MOLD – Enraptured By Fate’s Tangled Thread North American Summer Tour With HORRENDOUS Begins Thursday

Ontario death metal unit Tomb Mold will launch their massive North American tour this Thursday.

Following festival performances at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, the inaugural Austin Deathfest, the inaugural Prepare The Ground Fest, and the annual Sled Island gathering, Tomb Mold now begins their most extensive tour in the band’s history on the Enraptured By Fate’s Tangled Thread Tour.

Joined by their allies in Horrendous, the three-week trek begins in Tomb Mold’s hometown of Toronto this Thursday, July 4, and ends in Brooklyn on July 27.

Dates:

July

4 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

5 – Montreal, QC – Les Foufounes Electriques

6 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East / Downstairs

7 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

8 – Pittsburgh, PA – Cattivo (Downstairs)

9 – Columbus, OH – Ace Of Cups

10 – Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

11 – Indianapolis, IN – Black Circle

12 – Chicago, IL – Reggies

13 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

14 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar

16 – Austin, TX – The Lost Well

17 – Dallas, TX – Club Dada

18 – New Orleans, LA – Siberia

19 – Atlanta, GA – Boggs Social & Supply

20 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

21 – Miami, FL – Gramps

23 – Greenville, SC – New Radio Room

24 – Raleigh, NC – Chapel Of Bones

25 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

26 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

27 – Brooklyn, NY – The Brooklyn Monarch

The Enduring Spirit was recorded at Boxcar Sound Recording by Sean Pearson (Tomb Mold, Dream Unending), and mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Tomb Mold, Dream Unending, Kommand, Gravesend, Power Trip). The album’s artwork was handled by Jesse Jacobi who was also responsible for the Planetary Clairvoyance artwork, with additional artwork by Karmazid, layout and design by Chimère Noire, and photography by Colin Medley.

(Photo – Colin Medley)