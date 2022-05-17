TOMBS Streaming Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Killed By Death"; Lyric Video
May 17, 2022, 15 minutes ago
New York / New Jersey metal collective, Tombs, are streaming their cover of Motörhead's "Killed By Death", featured on their upcoming Ex-Oblivion digital EP, for which the final single will be made available on July 13. All songs will be available via Bandcamp, YouTube, and across all streaming services while a vinyl counterpart will be announced at a later date. Watch a lyric video for the track below.
The cover artwork for Ex Oblivion was created by Mike Goncalves and can be found below, along with the tracklist.
"Ex Oblivion"
"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)
"Commit Suicide" (GG Allin cover)
"Sombre Ruins Nothing Remains" (RKGD Audio Remix)
"Murder Legendre"
"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover) lyric video:
"Sombre Ruins Nothing Remains" (RKGD Audio Remix):
"Ex Oblivion" video:
In addition, Tombs is welcoming new member Todd Stern (Psycroptic, Hammer Fight, Abacinate) on second guitar, Stern will make his debut with the band on their upcoming U.S. co-headliner with Cloak, which kicks off on April 5 in Providence, RI.
Tombs will be hitting the road this month for a full tour in support of Origin, along with label-mates Abysmal Dawn. The full itinerary can be found below.
May
23 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
25 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
26 - Denver, CO - HQ
27 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep
28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
29 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground
30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
31 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
June
1 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery District
2 - San Francisco, CA - The Great Northern
3 - Portland, OR - Dantes
4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
7 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
8 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
10 - Winnipeg, MB - Good Will
11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
12 - Madison, WI - Crucible
13 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar
15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
(Photo - Dan Higgins)