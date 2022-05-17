TOMBS Streaming Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD Classic "Killed By Death"; Lyric Video

New York / New Jersey metal collective, Tombs, are streaming their cover of Motörhead's "Killed By Death", featured on their upcoming Ex-Oblivion digital EP, for which the final single will be made available on July 13. All songs will be available via Bandcamp, YouTube, and across all streaming services while a vinyl counterpart will be announced at a later date. Watch a lyric video for the track below.

The cover artwork for Ex Oblivion was created by Mike Goncalves and can be found below, along with the tracklist.

"Ex Oblivion"

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

"Commit Suicide" (GG Allin cover)

"Sombre Ruins Nothing Remains" (RKGD Audio Remix)

"Murder Legendre"

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover) lyric video:

"Sombre Ruins Nothing Remains" (RKGD Audio Remix):

"Ex Oblivion" video:

In addition, Tombs is welcoming new member Todd Stern (Psycroptic, Hammer Fight, Abacinate) on second guitar, Stern will make his debut with the band on their upcoming U.S. co-headliner with Cloak, which kicks off on April 5 in Providence, RI.

Tombs will be hitting the road this month for a full tour in support of Origin, along with label-mates Abysmal Dawn. The full itinerary can be found below.

May

23 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

25 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

26 - Denver, CO - HQ

27 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

28 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

29 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Underground

30 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

31 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

June

1 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery District

2 - San Francisco, CA - The Great Northern

3 - Portland, OR - Dantes

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

7 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

8 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

10 - Winnipeg, MB - Good Will

11 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

12 - Madison, WI - Crucible

13 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

14 - Sioux Falls, SD - Bigs Bar

15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

(Photo - Dan Higgins)