TOMBS Streaming “Murder Legendre” Feat. INTEGRITY’s DWID HELLION

New York/New Jersey metal collective Tombs is now unveiling "Murder Legendre," ft. Dwid Hellion of Integrity. This is the final single from the band's Ex Oblivion digital EP. All songs will be available via Bandcamp, YouTube, and across all streaming services while a vinyl counterpart will be announced at a later date.

The cover artwork for Ex Oblivion was created by Mike Goncalves and can be found below, along with the tracklist.

"Ex Oblivion"

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

"Commit Suicide" (GG Allin cover)

"Sombre Ruins Nothing Remains" (RKGD Audio Remix)

"Murder Legendre"

"Murder Legendre":

"Commit Suicide" (GG Allin cover) visualizer:

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover) lyric video:

"Sombre Ruins Nothing Remains" (RKGD Audio Remix):

"Ex Oblivion" video:

(Photo - Dan Higgins)