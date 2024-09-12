Tommy Denander's RADIOACTIVE Debut "Shame On You, Shame On Me" Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl will release of the sixth studio album from Radioactive, entitled Reset, on October 11, marking a brilliant return for the AOR project masterminded by Swedish guitarist/songwriter/producer, Tommy Denander.

Watch a video for the second single, "Shame On You, Shame On Me", below.

Talking about the new single, Tommy Denander stated: "'Shame On You, Shame On Me' brings me together again with one of my all-time favourite singers, co-writers and individuals in general, Jeff Paris...Once again, the style brings back more of the early Radioactive feeling and I hope the fans will like this one!”

After working as a studio musician in Sweden, Tommy Denander moved to Los Angeles in 1987, when he was only 19 years old. There, he met some of the top players in town, from Toto band members to David Foster, Bill Champlin, and Michael Landau. When Toto played in Sweden in 1991, Tommy asked them if they would play on his first album if he got a record deal and, to his amazement, they all said yes. Only a few days later, Tommy signed with Sony, and in October of that year he travelled to Los Angeles to record the first Radioactive album with Jeff Porcaro, Mike Porcaro, Steve Porcaro and David Paich as his backing band.

Ceremony Of Innocence was released in 2001 and received stunning reviews worldwide, charting in Europe and Japan, and was followed by three albums with a sensational cast of musicians, including musical giants as Bobby Kimball, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Porcaro, Yngwie Malmsteen, Bruce Kulick, Neal Schon, Michael Landau, Steve Lukather, Vinnie Colaiuta, Jimi Jamison and more. The fifth album under the Radioactive moniker, X.X.X., was released by Frontiers Music on March 11, 2022.

As with the previous Radioactive releases, Denander has brought in a wealth of vocal talent to add their unique abilities to the proceedings, with the likes of Jeff Paris (Y&T, Cinderella), Robin McAuley (MSG, ex-Survivor), Joey Vana (Mecca), Jim Jidhed (Alien) and the awesome new vocal talent “Dio” Harris, whom he scouted in the Middle East, all making significant contributions.

Once again Tommy Denander plays guitar, bass and keyboards, while legendary producer Mutt Lange (Def Leppard, Bryan Adams, AC/DC, Foreigner etc.) appears on background vocals and co-writing two originals. Other special guests include Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel) and Keith Scott (Bryan Adams guitarist) appearing on the title track.

Discussing the sound of the new record, Tommy explains: “Reset is a return to the sound of my first records, a more classic AOR, and I’ve chosen to use fewer singers to give it a bit more of a band sound. The title Reset stands for me pushing that lovely button to reset Radioactive back to the sound where I started it so I hope you all will enjoy it much as I do!”

“This time I did four songs each with two dear friends and top class singers, Jim Jidhed and Jeff Paris. Added to their magic are the equally superb Robin McAuley, Joey Vana and new rising star Harris Dio Zindani. And since this year is the 40th anniversary of my first album ever, I decided to sing lead vocals on half of a song!” continues Denander. “I’m really happy to have done a couple of songs with my dear friend and mentor Mutt Lange, who also sings backing vocals on them. I’m also very proud to have the legendary Tony Levin on bass and Keith Scott on guest solo on the album.”

Denander is the master of hard but melodic rock, with a real touch of class, and you cannot go wrong with any Radioactive album. Reset showcases a collection of energetic and melodic songs to celebrate Tommy's talent in composing great melodic hits. An absolute must if you are into Bryan Adams, Toto and classic Def Leppard music.

Reset tracklisting:

"Sentimental"

"Shame On You, Shame On Me"

"Gaia"

"When The Lights Go Down"

"In A Perfect World"

"Reset"

"Midnight Train"

"Open Spaces"

"Sweet Little Tina"

"Hard Times To Fall In Love"

"Breakaway"

"Sentimental" video:

Lineup:

Tommy Denander - Guitar, bass. keyboards, lead & backing vocals

Guest musicians:

Jeff Paris - Lead & backing vocals

Jim Jidhed - Lead vocals

Robin McAuley - Lead & backing vocals

Joey Vana - Lead & backing vocals

Harris Dio Zindani - Lead vocals

Mutt Lange - Backing vocals

Lenna Paris - Backing vocals

Neil Anami - Drums & percussion

Keith Scott - Guest solo on “Reset”

Tony Levin - Bass on “Reset”

Tony Nilsson - Additional keyboards & programming on “Reset”

Jeremy Rubolino - Strings

(Photo - Marty Punch)