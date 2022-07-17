TOMMY KAREVIK Celebrates 10 Years As KAMELOT's Vocalist - "Thank You To My Brothers In The Band And All The Faithful Fans For Taking Me In"

On July 14th, Kamelot vocalist Tommy Karevik checked in with the following update:

"I can't believe it's been 10 years! Thank you to my brothers in the band and all the faithful Kamelot fans for taking me in, standing with me and for embracing the new chapter. It has been amazing to say the least. Looking forward to see you all again and to hear you sing the new songs back to us. The future is looking bright."

The photo above was taken at Karevik's first show fronting Kamelot, Masters of Rock on July 12th, 2012. It was taken by Nastasia by @spiritofmetalwebzine.

Karevik replaced Roy Khan in 2012. He has recorded three studio albums with the band: Silverthorn (2012), Haven (2015), and The Shadow Theory (2018), with a new one one the way.

Check out the live version of "Sacrimony", taken from Silverthorn. It was the first Kamelot song officially released with Karevik on vocals.

Kamelot has announced they are putting the “final touches of mixing” on their upcoming album, the follow-up to 2018’s The Shadow Theory, to be released through Napalm Records.

The band says: “Hello Kamfans!!

“Things are going great here at basekamp. The final touches of mixing are underway for the upcoming album!! Tours for 2023 are being finalized and we are excited to get back on the road. In a related matter, due to the cancellations of Rock in the City Festivals in Finland, we will not be able to make the connecting shows in Lahti and Skogsroget. We will work to reschedule for 2023 and focus on the new album coming out in early 2023. Rock on and have an epic and safe summer!”