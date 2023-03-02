TOMMY LEE Takes You Inside DEF LEPPARD And MÖTLEY CRÜE's "DefCrüe" Tour Plane; Video

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are currently out on "The World Tour", and Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has posted video taking you inside the chartered plane that the bands are sharing, dubbed "DefCrüe".

Says Tommy: "Y’all wanted to see the inside of DefCrüe! So small and shitty huh!?! Braaaaaaaaaaap!"



When deciding which band's name would take priority before they dressed the plane, naturally they flipped a coin. Watch below:

The World Tour lands in La Florida, Chile this Friday, March 3. Check local listings for complete ticket details including VIP offerings. To purchase tickets please visit motley.com and defleppard.com.